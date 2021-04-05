The Ukrainian president hails trade and economic ties with Qatar

President of Ukraine HE Volodymyr Zelensky during an official reception upon his arrival yesterday at Doha International Airport. The Minister of Culture and Sports HE Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ukraine HE HE Hadi bin Nasser Al Hajri and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Qatar HE Andriy Kuzmenko were present at the airport.

Ukrainian President HE Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed trade and economic co-operation between Qatar and his country, calling it the basis for bilateral relations.

In an interview with the Qatari News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of his official visit to Qatar, HE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite difficult circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade reached a high rate of almost 150 million $. That is twice as much as, for example, in 2018.

“This year, even the dynamics of trade between our countries has increased. However, I am convinced that the potential of our trade and economic cooperation is much higher. “And we are witnessing the intensification of our relations in various fields,” said the President.

The President noted the concession for the Ukrainian port of Olvia that was won by the Qatari company ‘QTerminals’, adding that it is really wonderful that such important business players are entering the Ukrainian market.

“I want to assure once again that my priority is to systematically improve the investment climate and create the most favorable conditions for foreign investors in Ukraine,” he added. In this context, the Ukrainian President noted that he signed in February the law “Nanny Investment”, which provides state support for strategic investors with investments exceeding 20 million EUR. The Ukrainian president stressed the mega-project “Big Construction”, which includes the construction of roads and other infrastructure facilities, claiming that it is promising for investors.

He noted that Ukraine is known for its rich “chornozem” land around the world, adding that his country is embarking on a historic land reform that sets transparent rules in the agricultural sector.

“Two thirds of our territory is fertile land. And this is more than 42 million hectares of agricultural land. Therefore, we have many areas for investment in the agricultural sector. “On the progress of joint economic and investment projects between the two countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is open to attracting foreign investment, including from sovereign and Qatari investment funds, in areas such as high technology, infrastructure, finance, energy and agriculture.

The Ukrainian president also noted new horizons for political, economic and trade cooperation between Qatar and Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine is a strong supplier of products to the metallurgical industry and a reliable supplier of agricultural and food products.

The President underlined that Ukraine is interested in further expanding air communication with Qatar, emphasizing that this step will create suitable conditions for people-to-people contacts and the development of cooperation in the field of tourism. The President eagerly awaited the second meeting of the Ukrainian-Qatar Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Qatar and Ukraine maintain close cooperation within the framework of international organizations, especially in the context of discussing the most pressing international issues. The President of Ukraine expressed satisfaction with the results of the 41st GCC Summit, including the reconciliation of the GCC, emphasizing that the maintenance of unity and solidarity among the GCC member states remains a guarantee for further strengthening of peace, security and stability in the East. Middle East. The President also praised the active efforts of the State of Qatar to mediate in resolving international conflicts, especially in the context of promoting peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking about Qatar hosting the FIFA 2022 World Cup for the first time in the Middle East and how Ukraine can contribute to this global event, the President underlined that Qatar’s professional management and traditional hospitality will become a key to guaranteeing fasting. true for football fans. “Ukraine has considerable experience in holding mass events and sports competitions.

In 2012, we co-hosted the final tournament of the European Football Championship, in 2019, the final match of the UEFA Champions League took place in Kiev. “Therefore, we will be happy to share our experience with Qatar’s partners, both in technical and security matters,” the President added. Speaking about the two countries’ efforts in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and international co-operation in this direction, the Ukrainian President said that the coronavirus pandemic has become a common reality and a global challenge.

“Qatar has already shown solidarity with its partners. “I am grateful for the provision of humanitarian medical assistance to Ukraine in combating the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. I consider this step as a manifestation of true friendship,” he said. “We are also grateful to our Qatari partners. “to assist in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from around the world during the most difficult pandemic periods in 2020 by Qatar Airways aircraft.”

