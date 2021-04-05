Update 4-H: SPARK Club Opportunity for Global Youth Citizenship News

Today’s youth graduate from a world with fewer boundaries and greater opportunities for interaction with people from different backgrounds and cultural perspectives than ever before.
The SPARK Global Youth Citizenship Club is for young people in grades 6-12 looking to develop their international thinking skills, gain a sense of self and display social responsibility. Club meetings will focus on lessons organized in four phases of building cultural knowledge and skills. These four stages include Exploration, Extension, Challenge and Connections.
The club will meet six times during late spring and early summer at the Jasper County Fairgrounds Community Building. Meetings will last one hour at 6:30 p.m., CST. and meeting dates are:
Club registration is limited to the first 20 youngsters to complete the registration process. To sign up for this club experience, visit the 4Honline registration page to join hps: //v2.4honline.com.
There is a $ 20 fee to join the Jasper County 4-H program. Registrations to this club are free for currently registered 4-H members.
Young People for Quality Animal Care
To expose beef cattle, dairy cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, dairy goats, poultry and rabbits, 4-H members must be certified through Quality Animal Care Youth. This is an annual program that can be completed through online modules or personal training.
More information about YQCA is available at hp: //yqca.org. The goals of 4-H members to complete the YQCA program include ensuring that:
Young people will be better prepared to be ambassadors for animal farming in their role as exhibitors of young animals.
Animals from juvenile livestock programs are treated with the utmost care.
4-H members are contributing to a safe and healthy food supply.
This course can be completed online, fee of $ 12, or completed in person, fee of $ 3. This is an annual training and it is highly encouraged that you complete this before checking in at the fair to ensure that you can exhibit your animal projects. (if applicable). There will be an online testing opportunity for young people in the middle-aged, older and younger adult categories.
Those individuals wishing to try must meet the following criteria, please read carefully:
This is only available to young people in the first year of middle school (age 12), seniors (age 15) and young adults (age 19). There is no testing option for teens. At the bottom of the Course List page are the test options for these age levels.
The test consists of 50 questions and requires a passing rate of 80% or better for certification.
If passed, certification will last until the end of the user age level (average ages 12, 13 and 14; seniors 15, 16, 17 and 18; and young people aged 19, 20 and 21).
The mid-term and young adult testing course will cost $ 36 ($ 12 x 3 years certification) and the high-level exam course will cost $ 48 ($ 12 x 4 years certification.) If passed, users will access the online modules corresponding to the age levels shown above, found on the My Library users page
Users will have a chance to get the test-out option. If they fail, they will not be offered another chance for that level of certification. If the youngster passes, payment for the completed test course will be required upon test certification. No fee is required to prove the test.
Participants who try and fail will be encouraged to receive instructor-led training or Internet-based training each year.
Jasper County will offer 3 different dates in the training of persons with a maximum of 50 attendees taking into account current guidelines. If those guidelines change in the coming months, the limit may change. All present are required to wear a face mask.
May 4 from 5: 30-6: 30 pm, CST, at Community Building, Jasper County Fairgrounds Building Community, Jasper County Fairgrounds
June 15 at 5: 306: 30pm, CST, at Building Community, Jasper County Fairgrounds Building Community, Jasper County Fairgrounds
You must be pre-registered to attend these trainings. Any further questions can be directed to Anna Williams at 219-866-5741 or [email protected]