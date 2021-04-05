Nepal to administer China coronavirus vaccines to citizens from April 7





Nepal will launch its second phase of the COVID-19 inoculation machine from April 7 using a vaccine donated by China to fight the deadly infection, according to the health ministry. The first phase of vaccination began in January with one million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India under grant assistance in sync with its ‘Neighborhood First’ policy. The second phase will start on Wednesday, April 7th. 800,000 doses of China-produced Vero Cell vaccine against COVID-19 infection will be administered to frontline workers as well as those involved in trans-Himalayan trade activities in the mountainous region, said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesman for Ministry of Health and Population. Nepalese students studying in China under scholarship schemes and those preparing to visit China for further study will also receive the Chinese vaccine, Gautam said. Up to 500,000 of the 900,000 people targeted for vaccination have already received the COVID-19 vaccine. These 800,000 doses of vaccines donated by China will be administered to the other 400,000 people in the target group, he added. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi had handed over the COVID-19 vaccine to Health and Population Minister Hridayesh Tripathi amid a special function organized in Kathmandu on March 29th. Nepal had given a conditional emergency approval for the use of Vero Cell, the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products of China earlier on February 18th. Nepal, home to 28 million people, has recorded 277,944 coronavirus infections and 3032 deaths, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

