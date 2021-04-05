The new PF tax rule from this month, here’s how it will affect your income





As the new financial year begins, the new Providence Fund interest tax rule will take effect this month. In Budget 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government has decided to increase the interest exemption limit for FS to Rs 5. Previously, the limit was Rs 2.5 lakh. Sitharaman had announced that interest on investments up to Rs 2.5 lakh per year in the PF would be tax-free, but the tax would be levied on interest earned on investment made over the Rs 2.5 lakh limit. It includes the contribution of the employee and the enterprise or employer. The government had taken this step to limit those who earn interest by placing their excess money in a PF account, while the PF is seen as a pension fund for ordinary people. It can be noted that this is only for employees where no contribution is made on behalf of the employer. This new rule regarding PF enters into force from 1 April 2021 and will be visible in the salary for this month. The tax-free limit has now been increased from 2.5 lakh per year to 5 lakh. The benefit of this exemption will be only for those PF account holders to whom no contribution has been made by the employer. Last month, the finance minister informed that usually the employee and the employer contribute to the Providence Fund, but in a case where only the employee contributes, then he / she will receive the tax-free border benefit of up to Rs 5 lakh. The Minister of Finance assured that 92-93 percent of people benefit from the free limit of Rs 2.5 lakh, who are subscribers and the interest they will receive will be absolutely tax-free. Therefore, small and middle class taxpayers will not be affected by this change. How to understand the new rules of PF 1. Suppose you do a job and have an EPF account, then you and your company contribute 12 percent each. If both contribute Rs 2.5 lakh per year or less, then the interest paid on it will be absolutely tax-free. But you have contributed more than Rs 2.5 rupee cabbage a year, say Rs 3 lakh, you will have to pay tax on any interest you will receive on the excess contribution of Rs 50,000. 2. If you invest in the Voluntary Providence Fund, ie. VPF and Public Providence Fund ie. PPF, then you will not have to pay interest tax received on the total annual investment up to Rs 5. Employers have no contribution to VPF and PPF.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos