Australia is boosting its vaccination schedule following behind-the-clock criticism, with the number of general practice clinics offering stroke expected to double from 1,500 to 3,000 this week and rise to 4,000 by the end of the month.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd told reporters Monday that the push comes after four consecutive record days last week when it came to the dosages given.

“In the past two weeks, working with our other vaccination distribution sites and teams, our GPs have helped triple the number of vaccine doses delivered in two weeks from 250,000 per week to over 840,000 per week. last, “said Professor Kidd.

“The daily and weekly numbers will continue to grow,” he added.

Australia is now producing its AstraZeneca vaccines through the CSL facility in Melbourne, although Prof Kidd was unable to say how many vaccines are produced each week.

New vaccine delivery clinics will include general practice, Commonwealth-funded GP-run breathing clinics and Aboriginal health services delivering vaccines to local communities.

Pharmacists will be involved in phase 2A of the program, which is expected to begin in the middle of the year.

Professor Kidd urged people to inquire about their general local practice or other vaccination clinic by visiting Website of the Department of Health.



The Acting CMO said the Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group was continuing to analyze the link between the AstraZeneca stroke and cases of thrombosis and cypopenia across the UK and Europe.

A 44-year-old man was admitted to Melbourne Box Hill Hospital last week with a rare blood clotting disorder after receiving the AstraZeneca stroke on 22 March.

He is the first Australian to develop the disease, which has occurred in small numbers of people vaccinated in the UK and Europe.

While there was “no conclusive evidence of causality” in the Melbourne man’s case, Professor Kidd said it “was likely related to the vaccine”.

But he reiterated that the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 among the largely unvaccinated Australian population was “much greater”.

“Importers It is important to note that our overseas colleagues seem to be seeing one to two cases of thrombosis and now cytopenia reported in one million people receiving the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine. In contrast, we know that the risk of death from COVID-19 remain at one to two deaths per 100 infected people, “said Professor Kidd.

‘Below standard, unacceptable’

Despite the pace of gathering the vaccination program, the government is still far from its promise to vaccinate four million people by the end of March – a target lost by more than 3.3 million.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has avoided setting a timeline for when the first two phases of the vaccination program will compete, focusing on front-line health workers and older Australians.

Labor Party Chairman Pat Conroy said the spread was plagued by chaos and dysfunction.

Mr Conroy said one of the largest GP clinics in his constituency went back for a few days when a shipment of vaccines was sent to the wrong address.

His electorate is home to 24,000 voters over the age of 70 who have no clear idea when they will receive their two doses of vaccination.

“This is not about politics,” he said. Conroy on Monday.

“We have taken the governments of Labor and the Liberal States saying that the federal government is giving this in a substandard, unacceptable way.”

Vice President David Littleproud has gone from blaming states for the pace of vaccine proliferation to reprimanding the European Union for blocking supplies.

A quarter-million shipment of AstraZeneca to Australia was blocked in early March under the EU’s export control system, which seeks to manage the under-supply of vaccines.

Mr Littleproud argued that Australia had been “badly destroyed” by the bloc.

“This is the biggest vaccination program our country has ever seen and it is important to understand what is happening to it,” he told Nine Network.

“The arithmetic is simple for that. We are three million shorter because of the EU, which cut us short.”

Meanwhile a man infected with the South African strain of the virus is in critical condition at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Chris Moye from the Australian Medical Association said it was an important reminder that the coronavirus threat was not over.

“We have to keep doing the right thing and we have to keep vaccinating the community because that puts in perspective the risk that still exists, especially with the onset of winter,” he told ABC radio.

Some states recorded more infections among travelers returning to hotel quarantine on Monday, but there were no new cases of transmission in the community.

With AAP

