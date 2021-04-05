Northern Ireland police are appealing for calm following the violent riots

LONDON (AP) – Police in Northern Ireland have called for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs and cars were set on fire during a second night of riots.

Three cars were hijacked and set on fire Saturday night in Newtownabbey, an area on the outskirts of Belfast, police said.

Chief Inspector General of the Northern Zone Davy Beck said 30 petrol bombs were thrown at the officers in an “orchestrated attack on police”.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and remanded in police custody.

On Friday night, 27 police officers were injured and eight people were arrested during riots in Belfast and Londonderry. Police said they were attacked by “a constant attack” by a large group of youths throwing stones, bottles and fireworks.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland called for an end to the violence and said people destroying their communities was not “the way to protest or vent”.

Tensions have flared as some members of the Northern Ireland legislature sought to censor two dozen politicians from the Irish Republican Party Sinn Fein who attended the June funeral of Bobby Storey, a former intelligence chief for the Irish Republican Army. Officials recently said they would not prosecute politicians for allegations of violations of the coronavirus restrictions.

All the main union parties have demanded the resignation of the Northern Ireland Police Chief over the controversy, claiming he has lost the trust of their community.

Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, has urged young people not to “get into trouble” and to refrain from attacks on police.