Malaysia, Brunei back Myanmar’s Assen leaders summit, SE Asia News & Top Stories





KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) – President Asean Bruneion on Monday (April 5th) threw his support after a meeting of regional leaders to discuss developments in Myanmar and said he had asked officials to prepare for a meeting in Jakarta. Myanmar has been in crisis since a February 1 military coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Activists say at least 557 people have been killed since a crackdown by security forces on protests and strikes across the country, where the junta has restricted internet access. Indonesia has led efforts by members of Asean, of which Myanmar is a member, to encourage a negotiated solution despite a long policy of not commenting on each other’s internal problems. In a joint statement with Malaysia, Brunei said the two countries had urged their ministers and senior officials to make “the necessary preparations for the meeting to be held at the Assen Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia”. The statement followed a meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Monday. “The two leaders agreed that Assen leaders should meet to discuss ongoing developments in Myanmar,” they said. They did not say when the meeting would take place. Both leaders expressed concern about the growing death toll in Myanmar. They urged all parties to refrain from inciting further violence and for all parties to immediately exercise maximum restraint and flexibility, according to the statement. It operates by consensus, but the divergent views of its 10 members on how to respond to armies using deadly force against civilians and the policies of non-interference groups have limited its ability to act. Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore have all voiced alarm over the killings of demonstrators and support an urgent summit for Myanmar. Their foreign ministers each separately held talks last week with their counterpart in China, Myanmar’s influential northern neighbor.







