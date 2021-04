Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu 2021: DMK decides to do great damage to AIADMK castle | Chennai News

“/> DMK, which in 2016 won two or three segments in Nilgiris, seems ready for a good show in Tirupur this time with the influence of Left parties and stronger support from minorities. The Congo belt in western Tamil Nadu, built on a fortress first by MG Ramachandran and then by J Jayalalithaa, is likely to be damaged by the DMK.

Pitch reports from eight districts in the region, credited with paving the way for Jayalalithaa’s entry into Fort St George for a second consecutive term in 2016, suggest the DMK-Congress combination could win a lot in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Erode and Dharmapuri , while AIADMK may be able to save a bit of pride in Salem, Namakkal and Krishnagiri with the help of vanniyar-gounder combination.

The battle will probably be tougher in Coimbatore where AIADMK won 9 of 10 segments in 2016. DMK is keen to improve on its rival, especially SP Velumani, while MNM chief Kamal Haasan competing in Coimbatore South has done things better. spicy. DMK has little to lose in Coimbatore, but anti-post votes and minorities, the alleged anger against BJP could play loot for the ruling party here as in the rest of the region.

Dissatisfaction within AIADMK is another factor. Never before have so many party rebels entered as independents. In Perundurai and Senthamangalam, AIADMK officials running against the official party candidate may break the vote.

However, minority votes could go against him in Dharmapuri.

The bastion of gounders, arunthathiyars and minorities, which gave AIADMK an advantage for decades, was violated in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections and the following local body polls and DMK hopes for money.

Of the VIP candidates, Prime Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami running for the seventh time from Edappadi has a little-known rival of the DMK, a dense vanniyar population and his influence in his favor.

Energy Minister P Thangamani, Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, KP Munusamy and SP Velumani are also well placed. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

