5 suspects arrested in connection with the murder of an ATC judge in KP – Pakistan





Five suspects were arrested Monday in connection with the murder of a Swat anti-terrorism court judge and members of his family, police said. The day before, Judge Aftab Afridi was traveling to Islamabad from Peshawar when his car came under fire at the Swabi exchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar highway. Afridi, his wife Bibi Zainab, daughter-in-law Kiran and three-year-old grandson Mohammad Sanan died while the driver was seriously injured. A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, told Agimi.com that “apparently it was a targeted attack.” According to the police statement issued on Monday, a joint operation team conducted an operation in Peshawar and Khyber and apprehended five suspects. The statement added that the son of the late judge, Majid Afridi, will identify the suspects. Police added that the two vehicles mentioned in the FIR were also taken under police protection. The FIR, recorded in the judge’s son’s appeal, stated that the judge was returning to Islamabad after attending a wedding in Peshawar. According to the FIR, the judge’s bride was also six months pregnant. “The suspects opened fire on the vehicle near the Swabi exchange,” she said. The FIR also named six suspects, including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Latif Afridi. The case is recorded in Articles 302 (murder or Qatl-i-Amd), 324 (attempted murder), 148 (armed with a deadly weapon), 149, 109 (collision), 427 (damage to property), 353 (assault or criminal) force to deter a public servant from performing their duty) and 34 (common purpose) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan also received notice of the incident and vowed to arrest the attackers early. Strongly condemn the murder of ATC judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and 2 children in Anbar Interchange, Swabi. The perpetrators of this horrific act will be caught and dealt with with the full severity of the law, he had said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos