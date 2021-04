Kelowna party ship still cruises despite increased BC ‘breaker’ restrictions

There is confusion about how party ships fit into the newly increased COVID-19 restrictions of BC. Last Monday, the province announced a “three-week break,” closing indoor dinners at restaurants and indoor fitness classes for adults. Provincial officials have also told people to continue socializing only abroad, as the province is dealing with an increase in new cases. It is unclear where he leaves the party boats, which include outdoor space, but can sometimes accommodate more than 10 people, which is the maximum number the province says it must collect to be accompanied. The province is allowing “limited operation“Party buses and buses” are subject to restrictions that respect operating hours and passenger distance. “ Read more: Private restaurant restaurant event at BC ski resort called disgusting, embarrassing The story goes down the ad A large party boat was filmed mooring in Kelowna on Saturday night after taking a group on a boat on Lake Okanagan. Trends A tumultuous 20s economic backlash to Canada depends on these things

Tam urges Canadians to keep their guards as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for 2nd year Home Health said, in general, party boats fall under holiday accommodation orders so they are not allowed and no private boats with more than ten people will also be allowed. Read more: COVID-19: Okanagan Pharmacies are preparing for the local distribution of AstraZeneca However, the health authority declined to comment on what was specifically described in the video. Cases are on the rise across the province right now and we expect people to follow current public health orders. Everyone should stay in their bubble inside and continue to use their layers of protection to minimize virus transmission. If you gather outside, make sure with up to the same ten people while still keeping your distance, said medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema in a statement to Global News after the video was shared with the health authority. Read more: Businesses in downtown Kelowna are demanding the closure of roads earlier than planned The operator of the party ship that was spotted in Kelowna on Saturday night, Kelowna Cruises, declined to comment when contacted by Global News. The story goes down the ad – with files by Kimberly Davidson and Jamie Tawil © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







