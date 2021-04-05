French police arrest mother, 4 daughters for suspected terror plot





Paris – Police in southern France have arrested four women and a girl as part of an anti-terrorism investigation into a suspected attack plot targeting the city of Montpellier. A police official in the Herault region confirmed the overnight arrests in the town of Beziers and said on Sunday that the DGSI internal intelligence service and the national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office were handling the investigation. Investigators focused on an 18-year-old woman living in a housing project in Beziers who is suspected of plotting an attack targeting nearby Montpellier, according to Mayor Robert Menard. The 18-year-old’s mother and three sisters were also arrested, including one who is a minor, he said. The 18-year-old had “bragged” to neighbors about watching Islamic State videos, Menard told the Associated Press, though he said he did not know if she or her family had been on authorities’ radar for radicalism. Menard, who had been warned by police about the operation, said he spoke to shocked neighbors at the scene. “They are terrified. They are afraid it gives a bad image of this neighborhood and the Muslim community here,” he said. France is facing a series of terrorist attacks committed by Islamic extremists since death Attack 2015 in Charlie Hebdo magazine office and a Jewish supermarket. Last year the police arrested three persons in connection with a deadly attack in Nice, part of a wave of killings involving the beheading of a teacher on the outskirts of Paris.

