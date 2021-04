Sharing the International Economy Enters ATV Marketing Agreements for Market Promotion Campaigns

Hong Kong, April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sharing Economy International, Inc. (“SEII” or “Company”) (OTCQB: SEII) today announced that the company has entered into a Marketing Agreement with ATV Cultural Entertainment (Hong Kong) Limited (“ATV”), in connection with the planning, management and production of marketing promotion for SEII and affiliates. Experienced production and marketing media experienced ATV will provide SEII with marketing planning and production services, to promote the group, as well as build more market educational content to promote SEII group economy sharing and solutions . ATV will conduct promotional filming commercials for SEII, and will arrange Miss Asia pageants as SEII spokesperson. SEII will be the official sponsor for the Miss Asia regional events. SEII plans to launch more aggressive marketing campaigns in 2021 to restart ECrent platforms regionally, including in Asia AND US markets. About Sharing Economy International Inc. Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, focused on the goal of technology and global market share of the economy, developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will foster the global development of business sharing through business models for rent. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing business and acquisition, enabling the general public to understand the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com Safe Harbor Statement This notice contains some “future statements” relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates and certain potential transactions that they may conduct. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may result in actual results being materially different from those described herein as predicted, believed, valued or expected. The Company’s current results may differ materially from those provided in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports deposited with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website. including the factors described in the “Risk Factors” and “Discussion and Analysis of the Management of Financial Situation and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K for the year completed 31 December 2017 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. All future statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors as those required by the securities laws. The Company does not undertake a task to update these future statements. SOURCE Division of International Economy, Inc. Similar links http://www.seii.com

