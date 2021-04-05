Musical selections during the Easter morning conference session represent the global Church, its members





Music during the Sunday morning session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 4 enhanced the global feel of the special Easter morning session. Broadcast on television and radio stations in more than 70 countries, many for the first time in the conference session included speakers representing the international Church. Also for one of the first times in a general session, musical numbers originated in locations around the world. Worship music is an integral part of general conference. Praise songs sung by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and other choirs help conference participants feel the influence of the Holy Ghost. During the past three conferences, defined by the global COVID-19 pandemic, choirs have not been able to sing live or gather to record music for the general conference. This provided an opportunity to reuse music from previous years. Music is a language we can all speak regardless of our different circumstances, said Katie Bastian, music manager for the Church. It has the power to unite the Saints through our common faith in Jesus Christ, all celebrating the need for our change. Both remote messages and an international list of speakers underlined a general global conference The first international choir was a group of men and women from Merida, Mexico. They sang Redeemer of Israel recorded in a chapel in Mexico in 2016. A choir from Mexico performs the Redeemer of Israel, which aired during the Sunday morning session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 4, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Two other musical numbers aired Sunday morning were originally aired at the 2014 women’s general conference sessions. A children’s choir of 50 girls from South Korea sang I Love To See the Temple in local costume for the women’s general session on September 27, 2014. Elie and Las Truong, of Gap Branch, Nice France Stake, watch Sunday morning session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Churches of The Latter-day Saints on April 4, 2021. Credit: Joseph Truong The final issue was originally aired on March 29, 2014. The video included a choir of women and children from around the world singing I Am a Child of the Lord and included videos of Conference Center participants joining in the third verse. This is a church all over the world, but it is easy to feel disconnected because of language barriers and cultural differences, Bastian said. Because of technology, opportunities to worship together through music are on the rise. An international choir performs I Am a Child of the Lord, which aired during the Sunday morning session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Churches of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, April 4, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

