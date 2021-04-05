International
Who qualifies for the COVID vaccine at Philly now?
About 250,000 other city residents are eligible for the COVID vaccine as of Monday with the transfer of Philly what it defines as Phase 1C.
Most providers are still vaccinating on an invitation-only basis, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has instructed them to prioritize certain groups within the Phase 1C category.
For this term, the first to be invited for appointments in the new category will be sewer workers, maintenance and cleaning personnel, service workers, and postal and package delivery workers.
Persons who qualify for Phase 1A and 1B are also eligible, including anyone over the age of 65. (Scroll down for a detailed list.)
What should you do if you qualify and have not made an appointment? Here is a list of options:
At that last point, the health department is functioning several vaccination clinics once a week in locations throughout the city. These are usually for meetings only, but if the schedule is not filled on a certain day, the organizers sometimes open the doors to people living nearby. Word spreads through community groups and other neighborhood-level organizations.
Consortiums Black Doctors COVID-19 also maintains walking clinics for people living in the city’s most under-vaccinated ZIP codes.
Since the beginning of April, more than 275,000 people have been fully vaccinated by organizations around the city, for health department records, and another 250,000 people have received at least one dose.
Pennsylvania has stated that all adult residents will be eligible for the vaccine by April 19th. This is not the case in the city, which still aims May 1 to open vaccination to the general public.
The split programs are because Philly is one of the five US cities receiving the vaccine directly from the federal government. The others are Houston, Chicago, New York and San Antonio.
Why these five? They have historically run good immunization programs, according to Philly Health Commissioner Tom Farley. “In general, the CDC works with states,” he said in mid-January, “but there are a small number of large cities with which the CDC has a relationship.”
The Philly immunization registry, known as PhilaVax, was implemented back in 1994 as one of the first municipal registries in the U.S. refined in three decades, is considered highly efficient, and is why Philadelphia was selected for the COVID vaccine planning pilot program. of the CDC in August, officials said at the time.
Because of this relationship, the city receives Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries directly. It then distributes doses to various partner organizations, which include:
- hospital
- Qualified Federal Health Centers
- Community clinics run by the health department
- Pharmacies
- Emergency care centers
- Care congregations
- Other community partners, such as the COVID-19 Black Doctors Consortium and Temple University
To be clear, Philadelphia may choose to follow the same priority schedule as the state. But the health department Vaccine Advisory Committee came up with a slightly different plan that they think best serves the population of the city, which has more people of color and low-income residents than many other parts of the state.
“This is a way for us to address the racial inequality of COVID mortality here in Philadelphia,” Farley said.
(See the city website for detailed definitions of each group)
Phase 1A
- Hospital staff
- COVID testing site
- COVID vaccination & laboratory staff
- Staff of the long-term care institution
- Emergency medical services
- Home health care
- Prison health services
- Outpatient Clinic, FQHC
- Unaccompanied health care providers
- Residents of the long-term care institution
Phase 1B
- The first answers
- Service providers working with high-risk populations
- Public transport
- Delivery, preparation or service of food
- Childcare, Education Providers
- Essential high volume retail
- Production of critical goods
- Persons working in residential premises
- Persons residing in indoor environments
- People aged 65+
- Persons with high-risk medical conditions
Phase 1C
- Sewerage workers
- Maintenance workers / guards
- Service workers
- Postage and package workers
- Higher education
- finances
- Transportation
- Building
- IT & Telecommunications
- Public health
- Legal
Phase 2
- All 16 years and older have not been immunized before
