Skal International Celebrates its 89th anniversary





The idea of ​​international friendship among Tourism Professionals grew and by the beginning of 1934 12 Clubs had already been formed in five countries. It was then that the idea was born to create a partnership that unites all Clubs, to promote goodwill and friendship in the Travel and Transportation sectors around the world.

The ‘International Association of Skl Clubs’ (AISC) was established in April 28, 1934, at Hotel Scribbe in Paris, in a General Assembly consisting of 21 delegates, representatives of 11 clubs, plus two observers from London, who jointly elected the Executive Committee, under the chairmanship of Florimond Volckaert. Since then, 28 Aprilth is celebrated all over the globe as World Scale Day. Today, Skal is present in over 100 countries with over 335 clubs and almost 13,000 members. “Our founding fathers had a vision of a strong and connected tourism industry built on friendship to promote travel between member countries. That was the core value of Skl, the links that bind us together, AND they are just as important today. how many were in infancy ” Tha Bill Rheaume, International President of the World, 2021. At 89 years oldth Anniversary, World President SI Bill Rheaume and the Executive Board have decided to dedicate the entire month of April to Skal, aka ‘Doing Business Holidays Among Friends’. As restrictions on travel and person meetings continue, Clubs are invited to celebrate and display their Club and City through Online Magnification Meetings. Over 25 Clubs from 25 different cities around the world will showcase their destination during the 60-minute bookings booked throughout April. Schedule of online meetings is posted on It should be an international website and social media platforms. All meetings dedicated to Skal celebrations will be open to public participation in April 2021. “I’m excited to see clubs accept the challenge of celebrating Skal Month celebrations,” he added. Bill Rheaume, President of the World SI, 2021. The opening meeting of the Skal Month Celebrations will take place at April 6th IN 15.00 pm CET where the Executive Board will host global membership at a special Enlargement meeting chaired by the President of SI World Bill Rheaume and CEO of SI Daniela Otero to perform the famous The toast will come out in three official languages. “To address the current challenges facing the tourism sector, we need to nurture our rich history as an organization. Skal International, with its nine decades of experience in the sector, with partners who possess valuable expertise and use our global network “Skal, continues to address today’s challenges and create a better future,” he said Daniela Otero, CEO, It will be international. Skal International is the largest global network of Tourism Professionals in the world promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who liaise with each other to address issues of common interest, improve a business network and promote destinations. For more information about Skal International and membership, please visit www.skal.org. Press Release Contact: Burcin Turkkan – Senior Vice President, It will be international [email protected] SOURCE Shall International Similar links https://www.skal.org/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos