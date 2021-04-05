



CITY ELK, Idaho, April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), today announced the completion of its 30-patient trial, assessing Kaihani Vota’s blood-based test for gambling addiction. Clinical Trial, which as registered in the Federal Clinical Trial Database as Assessment of Kaihani Score for Gambling Addiction1 showed a profound difference of a specific neuromodulatory protein between healthy controls (15,65.5 ng / ml), patients with moderate gambling addiction (34,811.2 ng / ml) and patients with severe addiction to gambling (50,924.3 ng / ml). The severity of the increase in gambling was assessed using the Yale-Brown Compulsive Optional Compulsive Scale (PG-YBOCS) Pathological Adjustment of Gambling. “These data demonstrate the ability to assess psychological abnormalities using blood-based quantitative approaches,” he said. Kalina O’Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. “Our goal at Campbell Neurosciences is to address the root causes of mental illness and use this knowledge to develop cures, not drugs to help the gang.” Campbell Neurosciences, a biotech enterprise of Theerative Solutions International has been named after Kathleen Campbell, mother of Kalina O’Connor, who was a victim of suicide. “Unlike the Campbell Score, which evaluates inflammatory markers as a tool for diagnosing suicidal ideation, the Kaihani Score evaluates specific neuromodulatory peptides made by gambling-addicted brains,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. “A completely different nature of the cytokines involved suggests the existence of complicated neuroimmune circuits. Our mission at Campbell is to decipher these circuits and develop practical interventions.” Mrs. O’Connor recently published a manuscript describing the contributions of the immune system to the functioning of the nervous system with an emphasis on mental illness Suicide: An Immune Disorder?2 “The successful completion of this clinical study shows that we now have a potential new weapon in identifying who is at risk of increasing gambling, which is the first step in conquering this epidemic which takes a $ 54 billion annual tax on our economy3“he said Wais Kaihani, co-inventor of the Kaihani result and advisor to the Company. “I commend the Campbell Neurosciences and the excellent work their clinical team has done in rapidly completing the second clinical trial this year demonstrating successful identification of mental illness using blood-based immunological tests,” he said. Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Co-Inventor of Kaihani Outcome. The company is currently engaging regulators in discussions in order to begin a key census test for both Campbell’s and Kaihani’s score. About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Solutions Therapy International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of some specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapetikolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ [email protected] 1Evaluation of Kaihani score for gambling addiction

2Suicide: An Immune Disorder?

3The social costs of gambling are almost half that of drug abuse, the new book concludes SOURCE International Therapeutic Solutions Similar links terapeutikolucionet.com

