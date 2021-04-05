



Another 26 people died within 28 days of positive testing forCovid-19as of Monday, according to the latest figures from the UK government. Easter Monday figures bring the UK coronavirus death toll at 126,862. Separate figures published by UK statistics agencies show that there were 150,000 deaths recorded in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate. As of 9 a.m. Monday, there were 2,762 more cases confirmed by the Covid-19 lab in the UK – bringing the total to 4,362,150. The numbers for Easter cases and deaths will be affected by incomplete data plus a longer than usual reporting delay. Listen to our coronavirus podcast: England Another 15 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 86,422, NHS England said on Monday. The patients were aged between 51 and 90 and all had known basic health conditions. The deaths occurred between March 21 and April 4, with most of them on or after April 1. There were five other deaths reported without any positive Covid-19 test result. Scotland Scotland recorded 248 new cases of coronavirus and no deaths of Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data. The death toll below this mass of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days remains at 7,614. Figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday show that the daily test positivity rate is 2.5%, up from 2.7% on Sunday. A total of 2,565,280 people received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 456,374 received their second dose. The Scottish Government is only publishing updates on the above data during the Easter break and the remaining daily statistics such as hospital and intensive care figures will be updated on Tuesday. Medical personnel in the Covid-19 ward at Neath Port Talbot Hospital, Wales. Credit: without Wales Eight other people have died from coronavirus in Wales, while another 189 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country. However, Public Health Wales has shown that Monday’s data cover a 48-hour period, due to reporting changes during the Easter holiday period, and as such the numbers are likely to be higher. Tuesday’s published figures are likely to be higher, the agency said. Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the response to the coronavirus novel outbreak (COVID-19) in Wales of Public Health, said: Great (April 2) or at Easter Sunday (April 4). “We have predicted that the reported case numbers produced on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 April 2021 would be about double the usual 24 hour figure.” Northern Ireland The Department of Health in Northern Ireland is not updating coronavirus data until Tuesday 6 April.

