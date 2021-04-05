Alert Health and Travel US Embassy Belgrade, Serbia





Location:Serbia Event:As of April 5th, the Serbian Ministry of Health announced621,375confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Serbia and5,497dead.13,974people have been tested in the last 24 hours, with3,706confirmed cases between them. In total, there is an estimated7,839cases hospitalized. (Updated) measures across the country:Following the recommendation of the Government of Serbia, the following additional measures are effective from 5 April: All businesses and services that are allowed to operate can do so from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm

Cafes, bars and restaurants with gardens and patios can only operate outdoors with strict observation of all epidemiological measures, including a five-person table limit with a mandatory two-meter distance between tables. Live music performances in gardens and patios are not allowed.

Shopping malls, cafes, bars and restaurants without gardens and patios remain closed. However, all cafes, bars and restaurants can continue to sell food and drinks with them on the counter. Delivery services can be provided 24 hours a day.

All operating equipment must provide a minimum of 9 m2 per person. Exceptions are fitness centers, spa centers, gyms and similar facilities which must provide 16 m2 per person. This number includes staff in these businesses.

Pharmacies, gas stations, laboratories, medical and veterinary offices can be open 24 hours, seven days a week. (Previous) measures throughout the country by the Government of Serbia that remain in force: Face masks are mandatory inside and on public transport as well as outside if contact with other people cannot be avoided.

Public transport is limited to half of its declared capacity.

Public gatherings of more than five people are prohibited inside and outside. Excluded from this measure are labor organizations, schools and similar facilities, which are subject to the limit set for the number of persons within the square views of the facility (minimum 4 m2 per person).

Employees should work from home wherever possible.

Visits to patients in hospitals are prohibited.

Visits to nursing homes are limited to 15 minutes.

The recommended distance between people outside is 1.5 meters. (Updated) measures across the country: As of April 5, the Government of Serbia is reporting that fully vaccinated individuals in Serbia do not need to submit a negative COVID-19 test, nor quarantine, upon return to Serbia. More information is here, in Serbian. (Previous) entry into Serbia measures remaining in force: As for 14 January , The Serbian government is reporting that travelers entering Serbia from northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania or Bulgaria do not require a negative PCR test to enter Serbia.

, The Serbian government is reporting that travelers entering Serbia from northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania or Bulgaria do not require a negative PCR test to enter Serbia. IN December 22nd , The Serbian government began reporting that travelers whose travel originated in the United States may submit to a negative PCR test or a negative antigen test. This includes passengers transiting another airport en route from the United States to Serbia, but not those whose point of origin is outside the United States.

, The Serbian government began reporting that travelers whose travel originated in the United States may submit to a negative PCR test or a negative antigen test. This includes passengers transiting another airport en route from the United States to Serbia, but not those whose point of origin is outside the United States. INDecember 20th, The Serbian government began reporting that foreigners seeking to enter Serbia, including US citizens, would have to provide a negative PCR test, issued within the previous 48 hours. These measures are reported for several categories of passengers, including: Foreign nationals in transit, with 12 hours allowed between entering and leaving Serbia. Minors up to the age of 12, provided that the parent, guardian or any other person accompanying the minor has a negative PCR test, if necessary. The crew and crew of the aircraft, whose final destination is Serbia. Crew, staff and passengers in transit through Serbia’s international airports. Accredited staff of foreign diplomatic and consular missions, as well as offices of international organizations. Also included are family members with diplomatic status in Serbia. Foreign nationals granted temporary residence or permanent residence in Serbia (See below)

The Government of Serbia also reports that foreign nationals with temporary or permanent residence in Serbia can enter without a negative PCR test, but will be required to quarantine at home for 10 days, as well as contact the nearest designated clinic COVID-19 or public health institution, within 24 hours of arrival, through the official website:www.e-zdravlje.gov.rs. These individuals can also be tested in Serbia. If their PCR test is negative, they will no longer be required to quarantine at home. Detailed information on these measures can be found at the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairswebsite. Travel to the United States: effectiveJanuary 26, 2021, all airline passengers to the United States aged two and over must pass a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days of travel. Alternatively, travelers to the U.S. can provide documentation from a licensed health care provider that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days prior to travel. Please check the CDC website for additional information andFrequently Asked Questions. Travelers should be prepared for restrictions to change with little or no prior notice. Visitwebsite of the Government of Serbiafor additional information. U.S. citizens are encouraged to enroll in oursSmart Traveler Registration Program (STEP)to receive notifications and check our COVID-19 Embassy website for updated information as it is released. U.S. Department of State Travel Advisor forSerbia is Level 3: Review the Journey. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued aLevel 4 warning for COVID-19advising travelers to avoid non-essential travel.







