CNN answers your questions from Michigan about state growth in Covid-19 cases





A paramedic disinfects a bed in the Covid-19 ward of Firoozabadi Hospital in Tehran, Iran, on March 20. Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto / Getty Images Iran has entered its fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and has reached a four-month high in terms of the number of daily cases, health ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari told a news conference Monday. “The Covid-19 pandemic in the country is very widespread and is a deep concern and the fourth wave is advancing rapidly from the mid-western parts of the country to mid-eastern cities,” Larry said. The ministry announced at least 13,890 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, raising the country’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,945,964. The country also reported 172 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 63,332 on Monday, as at least 4,095 patients remain hospitalized in intensive care units, Larry said. The Ministry of Health also announced that 88 cities have been categorized as “Red Zones” in Iran, where for two weeks on average more than three people in one hundred thousand are hospitalized. The Iranian Ministry of Health has predicted an increase in cases and death toll as people begin to return from holiday trips and festive gatherings on the occasion of the two-week Persian New Year holiday, or Norouz, which began on 21 March. Iran has the heaviest Covid-19 blast in the Middle East, with the highest number of cases and deaths in the region. The country continues to maintain restrictions in place to avoid a larger outbreak of cases.

