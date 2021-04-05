Marriott International continues to offer the customer the desire for an improved contactless technology





BETHESDA, Md., April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Marriott International, Inc. announced today the debut of a pilot program for contactless arrival kiosks at several select service hotels, as well as the launch of a concept test concept for the catch and go contactless markets at two Fairfield hotels by Marriott. Both concepts are built on ongoing measures to increase passenger confidence while strengthening the company Commitment to clean initiative. The Marriott Contactless Experience continues to evolve, further improving features such as phone registration and purchase, mobile key, mobile dining, and mobile applications which enable members to make special requests for service and equipment through messaging on Real time, all available through the Marriott Bonvoy app when members book directly.

Contactless Arrivals kiosks in Moxy NYC Times Square

“We are excited to discover new innovative technologies to support our guests as trips continue to return,” he said. Stephanie Linnartz, President of Marriott International. “The pandemic has accelerated demand for contactless services and we continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our guests. The new offerings are an added benefit to the personalized hospitality we are known for, and we hope to enhance the experience. our client by mixing contactless services with dedicated personal interactions. “ More than ever, travelers are looking to have more control over their travels. According to a recent report published by Travel Technology Association, 65 percent of travelers say accommodations will need to use the latest technologies to make them feel safe. In another report by Medallia Zingle, 87 percent of U.S. customers said they would like companies to continue offering opportunities that limit personal service. Moreover, social media posts including the phrase “self-service” increased by 170 percent year-on-year from 2019 to 2020, based on a social media analysis conducted on behalf of Marriott. Convenience without contact

Smart, contactless kiosks have made their pilot debut at Moxy NYC Times Square, Courtyard New York Manhattan /East in the middle of the city, Suites TownePlace Monroe (Louisiana), and will soon be available at Moxy Miami South Beach, to provide an accelerated arrival experience and to help guests have peace of mind as soon as they enter the hotel. Upon arrival, guests who prefer low-contact interactions can completely skip check-in and complete an easy three-step process at the kiosk to check for a single reservation, with room keys created on site. Kiosks use antimicrobial technology baked in touch glass, enabled by UV light to kill bacteria and viruses. Before departure, guests can use the kiosks for non-contact check-out and check-out, or sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy timetable at any time. Grab the catch and go

Established on the principles of warm hospitality and trusted service, Fairfield by Marriott is poised to be an industry breaker with his testing of a new concept in the capture and go market that is creative but well-known.Fairfield Inn & Suites FrederickANDFairfield Inn & Suites Arundel Mills Airports BWI, both located in Maryland, have introduced wall-to-wall kiosks that offer a centralized marketplace where guests can choose from snacks, drinks, animal bites and various items. The brand free daily breakfast offer is included in the design during the morning hours with a selection of hot breakfast sandwiches, sweet indulgences, yogurt, cereals and fruits every morning. Special coffee and extended a-la-carte items will also be available for purchase at kiosks with contactless Bluetooth payments. Individually packaged items are completed throughout the day. Guests can choose to eat in the lobby, in the comfort of their own room, or on the go. Both new technologies will help modernize operations by increasing efficiency, allowing hotel staff to engage with guests in more meaningful, personalized ways. Illustrating the art of modern hospitality, they offer thoughtful amenities to better serve guests throughout their stay. About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is located in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 major brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott also operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation-owned vacations worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website atwww.marriott.com, and for the latest company updates, visitwww.marriottnewscenter.com.







