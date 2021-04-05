Northern Ireland sees three nights of violence as tensions build up





Sunday marked a third night of riots in the towns of Belfast and Derry / Londonderry, where police were targeted with petrol bombs and hijacked and burning cars.

The clashes involved 12-year-old children, according to a statement from the Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI).

On Saturday evening 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police in Newtownabbey, Belfast and three vehicles were hijacked and burned, police said, in what they described as an “orchestrated attack”.

He followed riots in both cities on Friday following a decision not to prosecute Irish nationalist party leader Sinn Fein for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions by attending the funeral of a former key IRA figure during the blockade last year. passed. The decision is being reviewed.

This also comes amid growing anger over a special part of the Brexit withdrawal deal, called Northern Ireland Protocol , which aims to eliminate the need for border controls between Northern Ireland – which is part of the UK – and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member. Instead, it creates a de facto border down the Irish Sea as goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK are subject to EU controls – a move which has angered pro-British Unionists. Police considered the escalating violence “unacceptable” and called on residents to help spread any local tension and prevent further incidents. David Campbell, chairman of the Council of Faithful Communities, recently told CNN that “it is very easy for issues to get out of hand, so it is essential that dialogue takes place … but [if not] “There would have been demonstrations of Covid restrictions – I have no doubt the ports would have been blocked.” Told about Democratic Unionist Party MP Sammy Wilson CNN’s Nic Robertson on a recent trip Northern Ireland: “We’re just saying break the deal that breaks the UK, break the deal that breaks all the promises you made to the people of Northern Ireland that you will have unlimited access to your largest market in the GB [Great Britain]” Speaking about Friday’s incident, Sinn Fin MP Paul Maskey said in a statement: “This evening we have unfortunately seen clashes between youths and the PSNI in the Sandy Row area following a protest organized by loyalists. against the protocol “. “I urge the DUP and political unionism to show leadership, to end their dangerous rhetoric and to ensure that there is an urgent de-escalation of tensions,” Maskey added.

CNN’s Kara Fox contributed to this report.

