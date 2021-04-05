



NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said that according to the topographer’s report an Alang-based shipwreck has dismantled 35-40% of the 62-year-old decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat and that it would not be a seaman to be taken to Goa , as required by a private company which wanted to turn it into a war memorial and museum.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramnian told Rupali Sharma of Envitech Marine Consultants Private Ltd – “40% of the ship has been dismantled after it was bought by a private party in a valid auction through “Good money. It is a private property now. Why should we continue to stay in its dismantling? The status quo order (on dismantling) is very unfair.”

Sharma said the world on such deactivated warships has been turned into museums. “We can call in experts from outside to assess the damage and repair it to make it offshore.”

However, appearing for Shree Ram Group, which had bought the boat for nearly Rres 35 Rrora and dismantling it in Alang, senior lawyer Rajeev Dhawan said the status quo order had already caused him a loss of 1.5 million dollar company, which is also suffering a loss of Rs five lakhs per day as workers have been sitting empty since the status quo order was approved by the SC on 10 February.

Dhavan also said that the Union government as well as the Ministry of Defense have already said no to the proposal to turn the deactivated aircraft carrier into a museum. “The main equipment and communication equipment have all been dismantled. The ship is not offshore. The private company wants to take the ship to Goa. The Goa government as well as the Union government have refused to contribute towards the repair of the ship,” he added.

When Sharma insisted that the ship be inspected for repair work to turn it into a war memorial museum, the CJI-led jeweler said: “We have the same feelings as yours. But the ship has become a private property. If 40% is “It may not have the characteristics of a warship. You (Sharma) go to the surveyor and we will hear from you on April 12.”

The aircraft carrier that was commissioned in the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom in 1959 as HMS Hermes and played a crucial role in the British victory over Argentina in the war over the Falkland Islands in 1982. India bought the aircraft carrier in 1986 and introduced it to the Indian Navy after an extensive repair to expand its military capabilities in the blue seas.

The defense ministry on November 27 had rejected the petition. “The applicant’s request for the issuance of NOC (Certificate without objection) to return the status of the former Viraat can not be accepted,” she had said.

