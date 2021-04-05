Ramesh Jarkiholi tested positive for COVID-19





Even as the campaign for Belagavi’s Lok Sabha took place, the county witnessed interesting developments Monday with Congress leader Lakhan Jarkiholi hinting that he would join the BJP, while his older brother and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who would appear before the Special Investigation Team for the investigation related to the CD scandal, COVID-19 was declared positive by the taluk health officer. The day started with the Minister of Urban Development Byarati Basavaraj announcing that Mr. Ramesh would not be able to participate in the election campaign for now after he had contracted COVID-19. However, giving a twist to the issue, his cabinet colleague and poll chief Jagadish Shettar told reporters a little later that he was unaware of the issue. A little later, the official confirmation about Mr. Ramesh who was COVID-19 positive came from the health chief of Taluk Government Hospital in Gokak, the field of Ministers. Health chief Ravindra Antin told reporters that Mr Ramesh, after his return from Maharashtra, had come for treatment from cough and fever and had been tested positive. However, as there was nothing serious, he was advised to isolate himself at home, he said. But on Sunday evening, he came to us with breathing complaints. We immediately transferred him to the hospital ICU and took him near. His condition is stable now. He may need a few more days to recover, said Dr. Antin. However, the hospital premises witnessed some dramatic scenes with a lawyer, Chandan Giddanavar, raising suspicions about Mr Ramesh being treated at Taluk Hospital. Mr Giddanavar, who visited the country, claimed that the former Minister was not in the hospital, which provoked strong reactions from Mr Jarkiholi’s supporters, which forced him to leave the country. Following the allegations, a video clip of Mr Ramesh inside the ICU was circulated by officials to verify the matter. According to sources, Mr. Rameshs the car driver and cook also came out positive. The Lakhans move Meanwhile, on a return to Congress, Mr Lakhan indicated he would join the BJP. The development came after Ministers Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti, Shashikala Jolle, Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi and BJP candidate Mangala Angadi visited Mr Lakhans’s house and invited him to join the party.

