Registration of vaccines COVID-19: BC makes the reservation online





Telephone registration will also be available seven days a week, from 7 am to 7 pm in 140 different languages.

Bookings of COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available online for British Colombians as the province moves into the third phase of its immunization plan ahead of schedule. Starting at 8 a.m. April 6, people born in 1950 or earlier, indigenous people 18 years of age and older, and clinically extremely vulnerable people who have received a letter inviting them to receive a vaccine will be able to book their purpose through online portal. The system will then notify individuals via email, message or phone call when a reservation is available in their area. “British Colombians faced countless challenges this year with incredible courage,” Prime Minister John Horgan said in a press release Monday. “Today marks an important moment in our fight against COVID-19, and we urge everyone to wait their turn and follow three steps to help leave behind this pandemic.” The three steps are: Register, book when you get the alarm, then get the vaccine. “We encourage everyone in BC to get the vaccine at their first opportunity, when it is their turn,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. BC residents are encouraged to check website regularly to know when it is their turn to register, and are asked to please wait until their age group is called to register so as not to overload the system. To register online, residents must provide: name and surname

Date of birth

ZIP code

Personal Health Number (on the back of your BC Driver’s License, BC Service Card or Care Card)

A regularly checked email address or phone number that can receive texts Telephone registration at 1-833-838-2323 will also be available seven days a week from 7am to 7pm in 140 different languages, or in person at BC Service offices during regular business hours, both also starting from April 6th as well. To date, nearly 770,000 eligible British Colombians have received their first dose of the vaccine and more than 87,000 have received their second dose. Assuming the supply of vaccines to the province is delivered as planned, everyone in BC who is eligible for the vaccine will receive their first dose by the end of June.







