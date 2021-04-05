International
Covid violator, 28, dies after corporal punishment due to quarantine
A COVID violator died after being forced to hold 300 meetings by armed police in the Philippines as a punishment, his claim.
Darren Manaog Penaredondo was allegedly collared by hardline officers after he went out to buy some water from local shops.
Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates and updates…
Claimedshte claimed it later collapsed and died after being “tortured” with quarantine breach exercises on Luzon Island.
Cavite Province – on the island – is currently under tight blockade to deal with the spread of Covid, reports BBC.
Local police chief Marlo Solero told reporters that there should be no corporal punishment for those caught violating Covid rules.
However, he added that he would not tolerate any officer being found to be extinguishing their form of justice.
One of the devastated relatives of the victim announced his shocking death on Facebook.
He claimed that Penaredondo and several others who found the curfew violation were told to do 100 exercises similar to the gathering.
If they failed to coordinate them properly, they were made to repeat the group, he added.
The group eventually ended up doing 300 meetings in total leaving Mr. Penaredondo in agony, reports say.
His direct partner told local news Rappler that he struggled to move after returning home in the early hours of Friday.
“All day, he was trying to walk, he was just crawling,” said Reichelyn Balce. But I did not take it seriously because he said it was just a body ache. ”
The next day he suddenly collapsed, stopped breathing and died.
Local authorities have now ordered an investigation into the tragedy after the mayor described the alleged sentence as “torture”.
Earlier this month Human Rights Watch warned that Covid violators were being regularly abused in the Philippines.
She said there were times when police and local officials had confined people to dog cages and others were forced to sit in the midday sun.
During a televised speech Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte warned citizens not to oppose the blockade rules
He said: “My orders are for the police and the army, if there is any trouble, or cases where there is violence and your life is in danger, shoot those killed.”
