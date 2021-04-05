Bernard Tapie, the woman beaten and tied up in the house robbery, police say





Former Adidas owner and scandalous French tycoon Bernard Tapie and his wife were tied with electric cables and severely beaten during a violent burglary at their home, according to officials. Tapie, 78, and wife Dominique Tapie, 70, were sleeping at their home in Combs-la-Ville near Paris around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when four men entered and tied them up, police said, according to AFP. The suspects hit Tapie in the head with a stick, but he did not want to be hospitalized, the outlet announced. “My grandfather refused to be taken,” said his nephew Rodolphe Tapie. “He is devastated, very tired. He was sitting in a chair when he was hit with a stick. ” His wife – slightly injured by several blows to the face – managed to free herself and find safety in a neighbor’s house, where she called police. She was hospitalized for a brief checkup. The robbery suspects were made with two watches, earrings, bracelets and a ring, says a source. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP through Getty Images “She is doing well,” the couple’s nephew told AFP. The thieves pulled Dominique Tapie by the hair because they wanted to know where the treasure was, said Combs-la-Ville Mayor Guy Geoffroy. “But of course there were no treasures, and the fact that they did not find one made the violence only worse.” Dominique Tapie was able to free herself and find security in a neighbor’s house, where she called police. FAMILY HANDBOOK / AFP through Getty Images The suspects ultimately became two hours old, one of them a Rolex, as well as earrings, bracelets and a ring, a source close to the investigation told AFP. Bernard Tapie is an ex The socialist minister who came from humble beginnings but ultimately built a sports and media empire – before getting into legal trouble. He was the largest shareholder of the sportswear brand Adidas, as well as the owner of the football club Olympique de Marseille, which won the French championship during its ownership. Bernard Tapie arrives in a Paris court to begin trial over a 404m-euro arbitration fraud package linked to his sale of Adidas in the 1990s. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP through Getty Images He also briefly served as French Minister for Urban Affairs for the Franois Mitterrands government from 1992 to 1993. But Tapie was later found guilty on various occasions of corruption, tax fraud and misuse of corporate assets. He spent five months behind bars in 1997 and was barred from standing in any French election. After his release, he had a role in acting and directing concerts on TV and radio. In 2012, he became a media chief, taking over the southern French daily La Provence and other newspapers. Now, he is facing a criminal lawsuit over a 404 million euro ($ 450 million today) arbitration fraud package related to its sale of Adidas in the 1990s. Me tela Post

