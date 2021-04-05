See photos of wild lava from Iceland’s newest eruptions





Lava is flows’. Melted rock is likely from miles underground is emerging from a newly opened crack in the ground on Iceland’s Reykjana Peninsula. Activity is the latest activity in an already glamorous volcanic episode: An erupting, source lava eruption began in the region on March 19, but on April 5, another large crack (about 200 meters long) opened, releasing lava. Volcanologist Evgenia Ilyinskaya, who is on the ground at the eruption, received an urgent message Monday morning about the new disruption. “I was leaving my sampling page when I received this message,” Ilyinskaya wrote on Twitter. “Before I saw the text, I could see the bunch of explosions getting bigger in my rearview mirror. I would not be in danger but it was still enough to increase my heart rate!” New aerial photographs taken by Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management: New lava flow in Iceland. Image: Bjrn Oddsson in the Civil Defense Department of the National Police Commissioner New lava flowing through a small canal. Image: Bjrn Oddsson in the Civil Defense Department of the National Police Commissioner Lava flow seen from above. Image: Bjrn Oddsson in the Civil Defense Department of the National Police Commissioner New lava flows flowing down into another valley (left). Image: Bjrn Oddsson in the Civil Defense Department of the National Police Commissioner As volcanism goes, the new Icelandic eruption is generally calm, small and non-explosive. It is currently not a threat to any Icelandic resident, so it is simply a miracle of new land being poured out of the ground. “For the most part it is relatively tame,” Jess Phoenix, a volcanologist and chief executive of environmental research organization Blueprint Earth, told Mashable last week. But even a subdued outburst is exciting. “Volcanoes are more glorious than the best display of the fourth of July fireworks,” Phoenix said. “Volcanoes are more glorious than the best display of the fourth of July fireworks.” Some volcanic eruptions are explosive, like violent ones . These eruptions have magma (molten underground rock) that is much thicker and thicker than the magma from the current Icelandic eruption. In other words, erupting volcanism often involves molten rock that tends not to flow Magma stays underground where it can create large amounts of pressure and potentially explode, like a can of soda shaking. In contrast, the current outbreak in Iceland is less obese. “It’s dark and liquid,” Phoenix explained. “Like what we see in Hawaii a long time ago.” The course of the last outbreak over days, weeks and beyond is uncertain. For now, you can broadcast live continuous volcanic glory.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos