The Minister demands a better monitoring of the city’s sewers





Twenty-one components of the Strategic Road Development Plan made available to the public, 17 closest finish lines, says KTR



The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, has directed the increase of sewerage monitoring by GHMC officials. During a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Administration, GHMC, the Water Board and other factions on Monday, Mr. Rama Rao asked the district commissioners to conduct on-site inspections of sanitary activities each morning. The audit should be carried out on the sanitary activities around, during which details such as households in each district, number of sewerage staff, number of Swachh Auto Trolley vehicles and the need for additional vehicles or personnel should be collected. Early monitoring systems such as presentation and signature collection need to be reintroduced, he said. Rama Rao. The Minister is also said to have expressed dissatisfaction with the maintenance of public toilets and issued instructions for better management. During the meeting, he announced that a chief engineer for each area will be appointed as a special monitoring officer to expedite work related to de-silting & widening storm storm drains, and removing breaches within. Instructions issued He issued instructions for the creation of a green channel for issuing funds for the works in question, and instructed the officials to place as much machinery and work as possible to complete the works. Two-bedroom housing units should be set aside for displaced people who lose their homes in removing violations from stormwater drains, he said. The government will bear the total costs of nala expansion and removal of violations, he said, and provided immediate administrative sanction for short-term works. Examines the works While reviewing the works related to the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) under which several infrastructure facilities are being developed such as flights, underpasses and other structures, Mr. Rama Rao said that a total of twenty-one components of the SRDP are made available to the public, while seventeen others are rapidly approaching the finish line. Hyderabad is ahead of other cities in the country when it comes to infrastructure facilities, he said. He praised the efforts of GHMC DS Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Chief City Planner S. Devender Reddy in issuing transferable development rights instead of compensation in the amount of Rs. 2,800 crore, which is unparalleled. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DSLokesh Kumar, senior officials from the Water Board and other parties attended the review meeting.

