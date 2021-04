Move teachers closer to the next section on vaccines: unions

Photo by Cole Burston / AFP through Getty Images Content of the article Teachers’ unions in Ontario want the government to order full virtual learning where COVID-19 numbers are rising and to prioritize vaccination educators along with other essential workers. The Ontario Elementary Teachers Federation (ETFO) and the British Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) issued the call on Monday even though both unions oppose the principles of governments’ virtual lesson plans. The benefits of in-person learning are clear, which is why the education community is completely against the Ford governments’s plans to make virtual learning a new normal post-pandemic, OECTA President Liz Stuart said in a statement. But until proper health and safety measures are put in place, including vaccinating teachers and education staff, it is simply not safe for schools to stay open, especially in hot regions. The ETFO stressed that the transition to full-time virtual learning should be undertaken in hotspots on a temporary basis. proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded. Ontario has reported 13,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools, including 2,487 in the past two weeks. Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said a delayed March break will go ahead on April 12, but schools will reopen to teach in person next week. Peel Region, one of those areas with high COVID-19 numbers, is deciding to close its schools. Ontario has deployed essential workers, including teachers, in phase two of its vaccine priority framework, which is scheduled to take place between April and July depending on supply. Vaccinations of education workers should be a priority given the negligent decision of governments to keep schools open without additional security measures, the ETFO says. SUMMARY: Peel Schools will not reopen on Tuesday Older people happier with COVID-19 vaccines in Quebec than in Ontario: survey LEVY: The selective closing rules play out on the Easter weekend The government says it has spent millions of dollars to increase student safety and has been assured by public health officials that schools are not a significant source of infection and their closure poses a threat to students’ physical and mental well-being. [email protected] Share this article on your social network proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Premier Toronto News Sign up to receive daily headlines from Toronto SUN, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for registering! A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your trash file. The next edition of the Toronto Sun Headline News will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem registering you. Please try again

