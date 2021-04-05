Russia watching the LAC developments closely: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

India should definitely be part of the international effort to find a solution to the situation in Afghanistan as it is an important player in such efforts, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In an interview ahead of talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday, Lavrov also said Russia expects India and China to find mutually acceptable political and diplomatic ways to resolve their differences as soon as possible. . Lavrov also outlined Russia’s priorities for engagements with India during the year, including the annual summit to be held in India and other engagements.

With India and Russia determined to resume high-level commitments, what will be the priorities for the bilateral agenda in 2021?

Russia is pleased with the strong political dialogue with India at all levels that continues to be actively pursued despite the serious constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, we managed to successfully organize several events in face-to-face formats and online. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) summits are a new kind of multilateral association where our countries cooperate fruitfully among themselves.

This year, New Delhi holds the presidency of Brics, we are ready to contribute in any way possible in this regard. India has also joined the activities of the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. We intend to continue the close interaction within the mentioned forums as well as other international platforms.

We hope that the epidemiological situation will allow us to organize a bilateral summit in 2021. The dates of the next sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the Intergovernmental Commission for Military and Technical Cooperation and the Interparliamentary Commission are being considered.

Given the need to overcome the negative consequences of the pandemic for the world and national economies, our identified priorities include intensifying practical Russian-Indian cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, transport, finance and banking, science and technology, humanitarian ties

During your recent visit to China, did you come up with any new insights from your interactions with the Chinese leadership regarding Indo-China relations? How does Russia currently view its relations with India and China?

We are closely monitoring the normalization process in the Current Control Line (LAC). We welcome the agreements reached after the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of India and China on 25 February 2021, with the aim of resolving the situation. We greatly appreciate the constructive approach demonstrated by both parties. We pay due respect to the intentions of New Delhi and Beijing to act independently and within the framework of established bilateral dialogue mechanisms, without outside interference.

Russia has acknowledged India’s interests in Afghanistan and in its efforts to find a solution to the situation in Afghanistan. However, India was not part of the extended Troika meeting in Moscow, and some even speculated that this was done on the orders of Pakistan. What role does Russia see for India in Afghanistan?

India is an important player in the settlement in Afghanistan and should undoubtedly engage in international efforts to support Afghan national reconciliation.

New Delhi is not a member of the enlarged Troika on Afghanistan, under which Moscow hosted intra-Afghan consultations on March 18 aimed at facilitating the start of the peace process in the country. At the same time, India is part of the Moscow format that unites Afghanistan’s neighboring states, key countries in the region, and the US. Such a composition allows for the coordination of assistance to the national reconciliation process based on broad regional consensus.