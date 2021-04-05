Carlos Trujillo appointed to the Board of Directors of FIU | FIU News





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed former United States Ambassador Carlos Trujillo to a five-year term on the FIU Board of Directors. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.



“I am excited to welcome Ambassador Carlos Trujillo to the FIU Board of Directors. “His experience in the state, federal and international arenas is a tremendous asset to our institution,” said Board Chairman Dean C. Colson.



Trujillo served as the United States Ambassador to the Organization of American States and was an assistant attorney general for the Florida 11th Judicial Route as well as a member of the Florida House of Representatives.



Trujillo was also appointed by President Donald J. Trump as U.S. representative in 72nd The United Nations General Assembly under former Ambassador Nikki Haley in 2017 and 2020, was appointed, again by President Trump, to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere.



“FIU is a vital institution in South Florida that generates knowledge and elevates our community,” Trujillo said. “I look forward to working with other board members and the professional team at the university to help FIU continue its climb as one of the leading public universities in the country.”



Trujillo earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Spring Hill College and his Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law. He was a founding member of Trujillo, Vargas, Gonzalez and Hevia, LLP, at Coral Gables, and is currently a partner at Continental Strategy, LLC. Trujillo previously served as a board member of the Jackson Memorial Hospital Public Health Trust.



Trujillo replaces Claudia Puig who served from 2003 – 2021.

