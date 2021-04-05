Traveling to Transtasman can lead to higher tourism costs

Australian visitors contributed 40 percent of annual arrivals and $ 2.7 billion in 2019. Photo / Auckland Airport

By Nona Pelletier for RNZ

The travel and tourism industries were eagerly awaiting the government’s announcement of the proposed trans-Tasman bubble for quarantine travel later today, with some companies only taking 24 hours to prepare, while others, such as Auckland Airport and Air New Zealand, want about three weeks notice.

A trans-Tasman bubble will initially see the return of Australian tourists, which accounts for about 41 per cent of New Zealand international travel, or about 30 per cent when international flights are excluded.

Aotearoa Hotel Council strategic director James Doolan said hotel operators were eagerly awaiting a two-way bubble, but that did not mean a return to business, as usual.

“Australians usually spend less money than people coming to New Zealand from afar, so it will not be a sudden complete overhaul of the problem facing the hotel sector, or even the wider hospitality sector. “But the first step is very important,” Doolan said.

He said the hotels needed time to grow their businesses and would try to find and train staff to serve a growing number of tourists.

Within COVID-19, Australia was the largest international visitor market in New Zealand. Photo / supplied

New Zealand Holiday Parks chief executive Fergus Brown, who represents more than 300 sites, said the job would also be a challenge for the company, which had worked with skeletal staff at a number of locations around the country.

“And we certainly do not have those people working on holiday visas in the country, so we will rely on hiring New Zealand to fill that gap,” he said.

“They will be in high demand, so I think if people are looking for work, the tourism industry will offer some great opportunities in the coming months, once we set that bubble.”

Concerns about labor shortages were also a major focus for Tourism Holdings (THL), which operated camping vans and tourism equipment, including the Waitomo Caves and other facilities related to the Kiwi Experience and Waitomo Group.

THL chief executive Grant Webster said the company will also need to raise the rental price for recreational vehicles.

Australian tourists follow similar itineraries to Kiwi vacationers. Photo / TNZ, supplied

“New Zealand has responded to what we would consider a very low price regime and to be honest, an unstable price regime in the sense that we are able to reinvest in the capital we have in those motor homes.” , said Webster.

“So the price will go up from a THL standpoint and I think you will see the price go up more widely across the industry.”

The number of international passengers was currently declining by about 97 percent at Auckland Airport, and with influx effects at other international and domestic airports, with Air New Zealand piloting a greatly reduced international fleet.

Air New Zealand was also among the companies that needed the most time to respond to quarantine trips, so it could reopen its international salons and return staff.

However, Air NZ customer and sales chief Leanne Geraghty said trans-Tasman advanced bookings were already on the rise.

“We are definitely very busy making sure we are prepared for the two-way bubble opening and for any announcement that may come from the government,” she said.

Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson said his airport would be fully prepared to receive passengers and without the limited risk of a Covid breach, as international passengers had not traveled through the airport terminal.

“Something is something I think people in Wellington or using our airport can feel quite confident that the airport has not performed any Covid flights,” Sanderson said.

While the government announcement will almost certainly cover air travel facilitation, any lifting of restrictions on cruise ships was not clear.

Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan said he expected to hear more next month, when the industry is expected to meet with the Minister of Tourism.

“There has to be a political will from the government to enable the crews to start and there also needs to be a change in regulations to allow cruise ships to come to New Zealand waters,” O’Sullivan said.