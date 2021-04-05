The International Cruise Lines Association (CLIA) issues a statement reiterating its call for the removal of the CDC bail order





WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –CLIA, which represents 95% of the global ocean navigation capacity and the largest network of travel agents and agencies specializing in cruise travel, reiterated today its call for Framework for conditional navigation order (CSO) to be removed by issuing the following statement: We share the Biden Administration’s priority in controlling the virus and commend the significant advances made in the US that are a model for others. We also respect the authority of the CDC to implement measures in the public interest. However, additional navigation industry guidelines issued April 2 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under the Conditional Navigation Framework (CSO) are disappointing. The new requirements are extremely heavy, mostly unachievable, and seem to reflect a zero-risk objective rather than the mitigating approach to COVID that is the basis for every other US sector in our society. The effect of these new mandates is that nearly half a million Americans – from coastal people and land transport operators to hotels, restaurants and retailers, travel agents and tens of thousands of cruise ship businesses – continue to suffer financially. no reasonable time limit is provided for the safe return of the voyage. Furthermore, the guidelines run counter to the approach that the CDC and governments in other parts of the world apply to all other travel and tourism segments in COVID-19 risk mitigation. On the same day the CDC issued tough new requirements for the cruise industry, five months after the original order, the CDC issued quiet guidelines for domestic and international travel due to vaccination progress and improved environmental awareness. public health. Nearly 400,000 passengers have already sailed Europe and parts of Asia since last summer, following strict, science-based protocols that resulted in a much lower rate of incidents than on the ground. The irony is that today an American can fly to any number of destinations to take a voyage at sea, but can not board a ship in the US deprives American workers of participation in economic recovery and does not recognize the public health advances that are done over many months, including the ability to effectively mitigate risk on cruise ships. With no distinct road ahead or time frame for resumption in the US, more sails originating from Caribbean and elsewhere is likely to be announced, effectively shutting down American ports, shutting down thousands of small American businesses, and pushing an entire offshore industry. The CLIA urges the Administration to consider the numerous pieces of evidence supporting the establishment of CSOs this month to allow the planning of a controlled return to service this summer. If anything, last Friday’s announcement is a clear call for closer cooperation and coordination between stakeholders to achieve the President’s goal of achieving a ‘new normal’ by July 4th. By working together, we can avoid the negative consequences that come with going out to sea, and the workers who support it are not offered the same opportunities as other workers in the industry with far fewer internships in place to ensure health and well-being. public. About the International Cruise Line Association (CLIA)

The CLIA is the world’s largest cruise industry association, providing a unified voice and is the leading authority of the global cruise community. On behalf of its members, associates and partners, the organization supports policies and practices that promote a safe, healthy and sustainable cruise ship environment, promoting positive travel experiences for the more than 30 million passengers who travel each year . The CLIA community includes the world’s most prestigious ocean, river and special cruise lines; a community of highly trained and certified travel agents; and an extensive network of stakeholders, including ports and destinations, shipping development, suppliers and business services. The CLIA represents 95% of the world’s ocean navigation capacity, as well as 54,000 travel agents and 15,000 of the largest travel agencies in the world. The global headquarters of the organization is in Washington DC, with regional offices located in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. For more information, please visit cruising.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube with our @CLIAGlobalor handle on LinkedIn. SOURCE International Cruise Sailing Association Similar links www.cruising.org

