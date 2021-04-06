Nine arrested for killing anti-terrorism court judge in northwest Pakistan





The FIR, registered by the son of slain judges Majid Afridi, appointed 10 suspects including the President of the High Court Bar Association and his son.



Nine suspects were arrested Monday in connection with the murder of an anti-terrorism court judge and members of his family in northwestern Pakistan, police said. Anti-terrorism court judge Aftab Afridi and three members of his family, including his wife, bride and a two-year-old grandson, were shot dead after unidentified gunmen attacked their vehicle while traveling from Swat Valley to Islamabad. Sunday. Two security guards who were part of the judge’s convoy were also injured in the exchange of fire. The FIR, registered by the son of slain judges Majid Afridi, has named 10 suspects including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Latif Afridi and his son Danish Afridi. Police arrested the Dane from Khyber district along with three others, including a lawyer. Danish also served as a judge and nowadays he is associated with the legal fraternity. A joint operation team conducted an operation in Peshawar and Khyber and apprehended five suspects and confiscated two vehicles, District Police (DPO) officer Swabi Muhammad Shuaib told media on Monday. Mr Shuaib said Majid Afridi would identify the accused during the identification parade after which the investigation process would begin. In a statement, SCBA President Latif Afridi condemned the killing of the judge and his family. He also denied any connection to the killings. He said he was ready for all kinds of police investigations into the attack on the judges’ family. “I have nothing to do with the killings. The Afridi tribe never attacks women and children from hostile families,” he added. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor’s Shah Farman, KPC Prime Minister Mehmud Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.

