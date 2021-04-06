Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for global minimum tax for companies to “stop racing at last”

The United States is working with the G20 nations for a global minimum tax on companies, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday. It is part of President Biden’s corporate tax plan, which also includes raising the corporate tax rate in the United States and imposing a minimum tax on the foreign profits of American companies.

Yellen said reaching an agreement would take the world away from what she called a 30-year race in the end.

“Together we can use a global minimum tax to ensure that the global economy thrives based on a more equitable playing field in multinational corporate taxation and fosters innovation, growth and prosperity,” Yellen said.

Yellen’s remarks came during a speech Monday before the Chicago Council on Global Affairs as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group began a new round of spring meetings this week. This is Yellen’s first participation in meetings as Secretary of the Treasury.

While the Biden administration is calling for a global minimum tax, a Treasury official would not give a specific number for what the target minimum is, only saying the US is seeking a comprehensive corporate tax deal. with other major economies. The G20 is aiming to reach a political agreement by July.

The Treasury official acknowledged that some countries may disagree on a deal but argued that there are a number of provisions in the Made in America Tax Plan to help address tax havens and the US is working with major partners as well. The tax proposal is part of the US Presidential Action Plan, unveiled last week, which would pay for infrastructure, including roads, bridges and airports, but also affordable housing, broadband and other provisions. As part of his plan, the president is also calling for raising the minimum tax for US multinational corporations from 10.5% to 21%, which would be calculated on a country-by-country basis to help hit profits in tax havens.

Trend news Trend News More





According to the Tax Foundation, the average corporate tax rate in 177 different jurisdictions in 2020 was just under 24%. The regional average was lowest in Europe – just under 20% – and highest in Africa, at 28.5%. With the Trump tax law 2017, the US brought its corporate tax closer to the average, from 35% to 21%.

Yellen spent last week briefing House and Senate leaders on Biden’s tax plan. According to the administration, the tax plan would raise more than pay for the $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan for 15 years, partially overturning some of the Trump administration’s tax cuts. Yellen will also brief House Democrats on Tuesday.

On Monday, Yellen also outlined other priorities for global co-operation including addressing climate change, combating inequality, working with partners to advance the global economic recovery from the pandemic, and ensuring that the world’s poorest countries have access to vaccines and funding.

The Treasury Secretary said the Biden administration is committed to restoring American leadership to help make the world economy stronger and advance American interests, stating that the US needs a strong presence in the global market and will cooperate with willing partners, but it did not shy away from challenges, especially China.

“Our economic relationship with China, as our broader relationship with China, will be competitive where it should be, cooperative where it can be, and adversarial where it should be,” Yellen said.

During Monday’s speech, Yellen noted the sharp shift from the previous administration’s approach to the world stage, saying America is stronger when it comes to engaging with the world.

“Over the last four years, we have seen closely what happens when America steps back from the global stage,” Yellen said. “America first must never mean America alone.”