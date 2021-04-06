The nonprofit Times recognizes the international Christian and Jewish community as one of the 2021 best nonprofit organizations to work for





Jerusalem, April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The International Society of Christians and Jews (Friends) was recently selected as one of 2021 The best nonprofits to work withfrom Nonprofit Time, the main national business publication for nonprofit managers. The publication collaborated with the Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations that have excelled in creating quality jobs. This award study and program was created to identify and recognize the 50 best employers in the nonprofit industry. “I am grateful for this honor,” he said Friends President and CEO Yael Eckstein. “A leader is as strong as the staff, just as the staff is as strong as a leader. I attribute our strength to our amazing donors and supporters and our dedicated staff who see their work not just as a job , but a mission. “We all Friends, at all levels of the organization, works hard every day how to fulfill our mission to help needy Jews around the world and make this a great place to work. “I’m so proud to run an organization where people work together in a spirit of respect and cooperation and are professionally nurtured and personally valued.” NGOs from all United States entered a two-part study process to determine The best nonprofits to work with. The first part consisted of evaluating the policies, practices, and demographics of each nominated organization in the workplace. The second part consisted of a survey to measure employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total estimate. While survey respondents describe Friendsbenefits and pay as “outstanding” and “best in the industry”, the most common thread going through employee reviews praised a healthy corporate culture that promotes teamwork and values ​​each individual. “[The Fellowship] “It treats its employees with the same level of compassion and care that they do by helping people who are out in the world,” wrote one staff member. They spend an extra mile to ensure that working conditions are good and that employee morale is high. “They communicate well and we are a unified organization with a common goal.” “Staff members in all of our global offices, like our supporters, are led by the mission,” he said. Robin Van Etten, Friends‘s COO Global. “They are here to save the lives of needy Jews, to bring relief to those who are isolated, forgotten and have no one else to turn to. And they are equally committed to being supportive. and respectful of each other as they do this very important work.I am very proud of what we have created Friends, and I’m so glad it ‘s publicly known. ” International Society of Christians and Jews (Friends) was founded in 1983 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for it. Israeli. Today it is one of the main forces that helps Israeli and Jews in need around the world and is the largest channel of Christian support for it Israeli. Founded by Rabbi Jechiel Eckstein, Friends now raises more than $ 120 million per year, mostly by Christians, to help Israeli and the Jewish people. Since its inception, Friends has raised more than $ 1.8 billion for this work. The organization has offices in Jerusalem, Chicago, Toronto AND SEOUL. For more information, visit www.ifcj.org . Yael Ecksteinis the President and CEO ofInternational Society of Christians and Jews. In this role, Eckstein oversees all ministry programs and serves as the organization’s international spokesperson. It can be heard anymoreFriendsDaily radio program broadcast on 1,500 stations worldwide. Prior to her current duties, Yael served as global executive vice president, senior vice president, and director of program development and ministry extension. Based on Jerusalem, Yael is a published writer, leading international advocate for persecuted religious minorities and a respected social services professional. As President and CEO ofSociety,she also bears the rare distinction of being a woman running one of America’s largest nonprofit religious organizations. Website | www.IFCJ.org Facebook | International Society of Christians and Jews Twitter | @TheFellowship Instagram | @TheFellowship Contact:

Daniel Lidwin

[email protected]

413-304-1203 SOURCE International scholarship of Christians and Jews

