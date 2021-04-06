International Investors Can Now Apply for New Bermuda Residence Certificate | National News

HAMILTON, Bermuda – (WIRE BUSINESS) – 5 April 2021 –
Applications for Bermuda Governments The New Economic Investment Certificate (EIC) opened on March 1, 2021. Beneficiaries are required to invest a minimum of $ 2.5 million in certain industries, sectors, charities, or Bermuda government programs to obtain residency rights. for five years. After five years, certificate holders can apply for a Residential Certificate.
This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005418/sq/
Bermuda Economic Investment Certificate (Graph: Business Wire)
Potential EIC recipients who meet the eligibility criteria can invest in a number of different ways, including: purchasing real estate (residential or commercial); purchase of Bermuda government bonds (minimum five years); contributing to the Bermuda Sinking Fund; donation of a charity registered in Bermuda; making a capital investment in an existing Bermuda-based business, excluding excluded enterprises; starting a new Bermuda-based business; or investing in a socially-owned or other enterprise that benefits from Bermuda, as approved by the Minister.
To facilitate the process for prospective EIC applicants, the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) offers a dedicated and personalized business gatekeeper to act as a single point of contact. Stakeholders can schedule a confidential conversation to learn more about the certificate itself and the wider opportunities Bermuda offers.
This policy is designed not only to attract new investors to the island, but to provide a clear opportunity for those who have already made significant contributions to Bermuda. We have already started having conversations with individuals who have expressed a strong interest in applying for the program and will now work with them, together with the Bermuda government, on the details of their application, said Roland Andy Burrows, CEO of Business Development Bermuda Agency Choosing where to call home is a significant decision and we hope to build relationships based on a real understanding of individual and family needs and demonstrate how Bermuda can meet and overcome them. these needs not only now but for the future.
In Bermuda, EIC beneficiaries will find a welcoming and vibrant community that benefits from one of the highest living standards in the world. The island offers a safe and sophisticated lifestyle backed by a world-class legal and regulatory environment with experienced professional counselors, access to excellent schools and a high-level healthcare system. As a sustainable, established and entrepreneurial destination, international investors can be confident that Bermuda is the right place for them and their family to call home.
Stunning beaches including Horseshoe Bay, recently named one of the 25 best beaches of the island in the world by Cond Nast Traveler phenomenal golf courses, yacht tours, restaurants, bars, museums and festivals all add to the experience. And for those who need easy access to trips to prominent markets and gates, Bermuda is just 90 minutes from New York and a direct flight to Toronto and London (with British Airways operating from Heathrow Airport since March 28) .
Significantly, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bermuda has demonstrated its ability to react quickly and resolutely to remain a safe destination. The country currently ranks fifth in the world for testing and seventh in the world for per capita vaccines.
To express interest or to complete an Economic Investment Certificate application, please visit https://www.bda.bm/ecificic-investment-certificate/.
BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP
BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start, relocate or expand their operations in our main jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect with industry professionals, regulatory officials and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist with residency decisions. Our purpose? To make business in Bermuda quiet and profitable.
See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005418/sq/
CONTACT: Tiara Webb
+1 441 292 0632
877 697 6228
WORD WORD: BERMUDA CARIBBEAN EUROPE NORTH AMERICA
Industry Keyword: SH OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Bermuda Business Development Agency
Business wire for copyright 2021.
PUB: 04/05/2021 03:09 PM / DISK: 04/05/2021 03:10 PM