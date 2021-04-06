When will the government end the ‘Red Terror’?

In today’s show, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary will talk about the Javanese who lost their lives in the Maoist attack near the village of Jonnaguda along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhatisgarh Bijapur.

22 security personnel lost their lives while some were injured after a party of jawans was ambushed by the Maoists.

Over 2,000 police personnel withdrawn from the elite CRPF CoBRA unit and the State Police District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Labor Force (STF) walk into a deadly Maoist trap in the deep jungle on a piece of land dominated by rebels in the volatile Bastar of Chhattisgarh, merely on an unverified intelligence information that senior Naxal commander Madvi Hidma climbed to a hilly spot along with his colleagues.

But as it turned out, the contribution was essentially a well-planned trap of Maoist guerrillas as they shot 22 security personnel and also fled with their weapons.

Naxal terror has plagued India for decades. Hasshte done as a common ritual, to do respect and to shed tears for the soldiers when such an incident occurs, and then hope it does not happen next time. But there is always another time and this must be stopped.

These soldiers did not lose their lives fighting terrorists on the border or soldiers of an enemy nation, but they were killed in an attack by our own people.

Therefore, we demand that Madvi Hidma, who is the mastermind of this attack, be caught and punished even before we hit Hafiz Saeed, who operates from another country.

The priority should be to hit the naxals and finish the move once and for all.

Hidma alias Hidamanna is one of the most wanted faces of terror in the mineral-rich Bastar. A senior Naksal commander, Hidma is the leader of the No. 1 battalion of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGa).

This indicates that the group may carry out more attacks like these in the near future. Therefore, the Indian government must act before something harmless happens again.

Hidma is 40 years old. He has been active in the area affected by the Chhatisgarh naxals for the past 25 years. Coincidentally, he is also part of a 20-member CPI (M) central committee.

Hidma is a tribal from the village of Puvarti in Sukma district and he joined hands with the rebels in the 1990s. Known for his deadly ambushes, the brutal commander leads 180 to 250 Maoist fighters, including women. He is also part of the Maandalist Dandakaranya Zonal Special Committee (DKSZ).

To avenge the attack in Pulwama, in which 40 of our soldiers were killed, we carried out airstrikes in Pakistan. We also went on a surgical strike to avenge the deaths of our soldier. We need something similar to be done here.

It is easy to fight against enemies across the border, but the battle becomes fierce when it is against its own people. The people who are helping the Naxalites like Hidma, giving them money, weapons and other support belong to this very country.

If not brought under control, one day these naxals will enter our cities and homes and then it would be too late. Therefore, the government must act quickly and put an end to the “Red Terror”.