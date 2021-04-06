Supplier Spotlights: Avery Dennison, Hershey & Mondelz International

Born less than a year ago, this is Bett’s first Easter. She enjoys drinking, bathing in her favorite bowl, dancing and socializing with her other frog friends. In addition to serving as the youngest contest winner to date, Betty is also the first amphibious and first female winner.

“Betty has been a great addition to our home and we are very happy to be able to share it with the rest of the world!” said Kaitlyn V., Betty’s owner. “She has been a great companion in college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibious community, I know she will make Cadbury proud while inheriting bunny ears.”

A record 12,000 plus notes were taken at this year’s Tests. The top 10 finalists were the most diverse ever and included a frog, donkey, miniature horse and goat. For the second year in a row, the winner chosen by the judges was also chosen by America.

“Thank you to all our amazing finalists at this year’s Cadbury Bunny Rehearsals and congratulations to Betty the frog, our youngest Cadbury bunny! We’re so excited to get over her coveted ears and know she’ll make an extra excellent ‘our Cadbury Bunny Hall of Fame’ “, said Trevor Jakubek, associate senior manager of the brand, the Cadbury brand team.

To honor animals across the country, the Cadbury brand is also donating $ 15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Mars Wrigley Foundation celebrated World Oral Health Day on March 20 by announcing $ 1.5 million in grants to provide oral care treatment and education to unsolicited communities around the world.

“As a business driven by goals and principles, we believe in the power of the best moments that make the world smile,” said Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Wrigley. “We are excited by the ongoing efforts of the Mars Wrigley Foundation to create happier and healthier smiles around the world by connecting partners and helping care for communities where we have the privilege of living and working.”

As a 10-year partner in providing oral care for the disabled, the Mars Wrigley Foundation will continue to support Save the Children with a $ 700K commitment. Since 2011, Save the Children and the Mars Wrigley Foundation have reached 2.4 million children, parents, teachers and oral health workers, and have provided over 500,000 oral health services in six countries.

“In honor of World Oral Health Day, Save the Children thanks the Mars Wrigley Foundation for 10 years of partnering and supporting our health and nutrition programs worldwide,” said Save the Children’s Chief Development Officer Luciana Bonifacio. “We hope to build on the work that the Mars Wrigley Foundation has helped make possible. Together, we are working to achieve a sustainable local and global impact on the world’s most vulnerable children, enabling them to stay in school and to reach their full potential. “

SnackFutures, the innovation and entrepreneurship center of Mondelz International Inc., has joined the Upcycled Food Association (UFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing food loss by boosting the new economy. This fits with SnackFutures making the planet’s first innovation a key pillar of its portfolio strategy with a mission to create well-being foods that are good for people, good to the planet and delicious fun, according to the company.

The first two brands developed and launched by SnackFutures are manufactured from products that would otherwise be consumed:

CaPao saves and re-imagines pieces of cocoa fruit that would otherwise go to waste and turns them into plant-based plant wonders to nurture the well-being of humans and the planet. Previously, cocoa fruit was thrown away after cocoa beans were extracted from the fruit to create chocolate.

Dirt Kitchen Snacks are delicious veggies made from popular vegetables, known to come in a mix of Air Dried Veggies + Nuts, as well as Crisps Veggie Air Dried Air, made from products that would normally become farm waste due to excess, maturity or bruising

“There is nothing but inversion to using upcycled ingredients,” said Brigette Wolf, global head of SnackFutures, Mondelz International. “By creating brands built on the promise of food waste reduction, we offer a growing generation of ‘ethical consumers’ an easy way to act on their beliefs, get straight from the planet and build our bond. , reputation and revenue streams as a snack leader »

The center also recently launched CoLab, an initial commitment program for early-stage well-being food brands based in the US. The program is designed to support, grow and potentially invest in brands in the welfare space.

Old Trapper Smoking Products reported reaching 35 percent year-on-year growth in 2020, surpassing category growth by 250 percent. The strong growth of the brand shows that its intention to show customers the high quality product they are buying with its clear packaging signature is changing the booming beef industry, the company said.

“The competition has followed the trend set by Old Trapper by increasing the product window area of ​​their packages by proving that they need to model us to keep pace,” said Robert Leary, communications director at Old Trapper. “We stand firm that the sight is believing sadly this good, we want to show it not only with a product window, but with almost 100 percent clean packaging. “As our growth shows, customers are clearly appreciating what they are getting.”

The growth of the Old Trapper was due to large increases in all categories of retail, especially in the continued strength in grocery store sales across the United States. With numerous introductions of new products planned for 2021, the company expects to continue to lead the booming beef industry.

PEPSICO Inc.

The PepsiCo Frito-Lay division announced significant progress in transforming its Modesto production site, Calif. The project is part of PepsiCo’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes changes across its end-to-end value chain to build a more sustainable food system and reduce its impact on the environment.

Since the first project of its kind for PepsiCo and Frito-Lay was announced in October 2019, the 500,000-square-foot Modesto facility has further evolved into an industry-leading showcase for environmentally sustainable manufacturing, storage and distribution, the company said.

The implementation of zero-emission and near-zero-emission technologies has not led to a lasting impact, reducing Modesto site fleet absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than half (53 percent), or 2,790 metric tons of absolute emissions of GES, as well as reducing the use of fleet oil by 78 percent. The site has also been able to convert 100 per cent of renewable electricity for direct operations at the Modesto site through a combination of renewable energy and on-site generation certificates.

“Frito-Lay and PepsiCo are committed to reducing our environmental impact, especially in the more than 200 communities where we operate,” said Steve Hanson, senior director, fleet operations, engineering and sustainability for Frito-Lay. “We anticipate that total GHG emissions will be reduced by 5,480 metric tons per year and oil use will be completely eliminated from Modesto fleet operations when fully implemented, equivalent to removing nearly 13 million miles driven by passenger cars. . “

To date, the equipment and infrastructure in the country includes nearly 60 tractors, pick-up trucks, backyard trucks or forks powered by electrical technology, lithium ion or natural gas with renewable attributes, with another 15 electric tractors expected to be installed later in year The infrastructure to support the project includes an adjoining natural gas station with renewable attributes, as well as solar vehicles, battery storage, truck charging systems and electric vehicle charging stations for employees.

The $ 30.8 million project is the result of a partnership with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, which received a grant from California Climate Investments, a nationwide program that puts billions of dollars in Cap-and-Trade to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment, especially in disadvantaged communities.