North Korea will reportedly not participate in the Tokyo Olympics





North Korea decided to cut off almost all of its connections to the outside world in 2020 to prevent an influx of coronavirus cases. The country has not reported a major Covid-19 outbreak and there has been no indication that it has occurred, although experts doubt Pyongyang’s claim that the country has not seen a single case of the virus. Foreign diplomats and aid workers have also left the country en masse in recent months, citing shortages of goods and extreme restrictions on daily life, according to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang. According to a report published Tuesday in DPRK Sports, a state media focused on sports issues, North Korean officials announced that the country would not participate in this summer’s Games in order to “protect players from the global health crisis caused by Covid- 19. “ The decision was taken by the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) Olympic Committee, which held a video conference meeting with committee members and sports officials on March 25 in Pyongyang, DPRK Sports reported. The games are currently scheduled to take place from 23 July to 8 August . The Paralympics will continue, from August 24 to September 5. This is the first time North Korea has missed the Olympics since boycotting the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and the 1988 Seoul Olympics. In 2018, the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to attend the co-hosting of the 2032 Olympic Games, but the inter-Korean discussion on the issue ceased in 2019. The Olympics were originally scheduled for 2020, but organizers were forced to postpone the Olympics for the first time in the event’s history due to the pandemic. The first event of the Games, the Olympic Torch Relay, officially began on March 25th. The Olympic flame is now on its way across the country, performed by 10,000 runners across 47 prefectures on a 121-day journey from Fukushima to Tokyo. But restarting the Games was a controversial choice, with growing logistical challenges and pandemic concerns. Officials in Japan have expressed concern about a possible “fourth wave” in the pandemic, and the city of Osaka has canceled its Olympic torch events citing an increase in cases. Although public support for the event in Japan remains silent, organizers have moved forward. The games are likely to look very different this year, however. Last month, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said international spectators will be denied entry in Japan due to the spread of coronavirus in the country and abroad. The Paralympics will also not welcome traveling fans, the committee said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos