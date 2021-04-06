South Korea Wants Helos Attack, Minesweepers, More JDAM





South Korea’s military procurement agency – the Defense Procurement Program Administration (DAPA) – said it intends to procure 36 more “Apache-class” attack helicopters from abroad. The planned acquisition adds a range of other procurements for air, land and marine services, including mine helicopters and GPS-guided ammunition. As well as its KDX-III Batch-II guided missile destroyer program, DAPA wants to strengthen the Republic of Korea (ROKA) initial group of 36 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardians, purchased in 2016 / 17, with 36 more attack helicopters between 2022 and 2028. They will increase ROKA’s capabilities in “attack maneuvers” and allow the Bell AH-1S Cobra to retire. The program is worth $ 2.8 billion and officials from DAPA were told News from Yonhap that the budget has been increased due to inflation and the “necessary addition of some equipment and supplies”. While DAPA did not specify the AH-64E, it stands as an obvious advantage due to its commonality with the existing fleet. DAPA also intends to develop a mining helicopter with local companies and technology, and an official said the government will invest about $ 751 million from 2022 to 2030 on a platform based on the marine version of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KUH-1 helicopter Mine clearance helicopters will be based on Dokdo-class carriers and the upcoming CVX aircraft carrier to provide high-value marine assets with greater protection from underwater mining. Also on the list is a fourth 2,000-pound JDAM-led purchase of a $ 415 million GPS bomb, to be procured through US foreign military sales (FMS). Moreover, on March 19 the US State Department approved a potential sale of 288 $ 36 million AGM-114R Hellfire II missiles to South Korea. Known as the Hellfire Romeo, the “R” variant has a semi-active laser seeker and multifunction head for incorporating a wide range of surface targets.

