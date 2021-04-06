International
EU chiefs on rare visit to Turkey to restore relations
The election of President Joe Biden saw Erdogan lose a personal friend to Donald Trump.
ANKARA: Two senior European Union officials will pay a rare visit Tuesday to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to test his committed commitment to improving difficult ties.
Years of dispute over a growing list of issues threatening to simmer last summer when Turkey sent naval vessels to support an energy search mission in waters claimed by EU members Cyprus and Greece.
Tensions cooled somewhat when Turkey withdrew its ships and this year engaged in its first naval talks with Greece since 2016.
The bloc withdrew from its threat to sanction Turkey as a result.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will now look at how Erdogan intends to pursue his constantly stated desire to “turn a new page” in relations.
– Definition of terms –
The Turks say they want to move forward from “positive” talks held on a series of calls for “concrete action” – especially on migration.
But EU officials warn that any improvement depends on how Erdogan – who was the leader when Turkey formally opened talks to join the bloc in 2005 – and whether he remains a constructive partner.
The possible merger coincides with a toughening of Turkey by the White House, where the election of President Joe Biden saw Erdogan losing a personal friend to Donald Trump.
In a “carrot and stick” approach, the EU is hanging on to the possibility of updating the parties’ customs union, visa liberalization, securing more money for refugees and boosting dialogue with Turkey on several fronts.
But an EU official insisted Tuesday’s meeting “will not be a moment of negotiation” but rather a chance for the parties to set their terms for improving ties.
– List of complaints –
The meeting comes on the eve of Turkey’s withdrawal last month from a treaty fighting violence against women and the launch of a formal offer to shut down the country’s main pro-Kurdish party.
Although Brussels condemned both decisions, EU leaders last month reiterated their commitment to working with Turkey if “the current de-escalation is sustained”.
Both parties have lists of complaints that want to be addressed.
A Turkish diplomatic source told AFP that Ankara expects the 1995 modernization of the Customs Union and greater emphasis on Turkey’s EU candidate status.
The source added that Turkey wanted to update their 2016 migration agreement, which saw the bloc pledge billions of euros in exchange for Turkey exercising control over the flow of migrants and refugees to Europe.
Turkey is home to nearly four million refugees and migrants, most of whom are Syrians.
“The EU has not yet fully fulfilled its commitments in the agreement, especially its financial obligations,” the source said, adding that only 3.7 billion euros ($ 4.4 billion) of the promised six billion euros had reached Turkey.
Brussels accuses Ankara of failing to honor its commitment to repatriate migrants going to Europe but whose asylum applications fail.
– The Thorn of Cyprus –
Ilke Toygur, an analyst at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said Turkey wanted a transactional relationship with the bloc, “keeping its options open”.
The Turkish government sees a “more polar, more divided” world with the declining influence of the West, Toygur told a podcast for its researcher, adding: “Turkey sees this as an opportunity to diversify its allies as well. . “
Turkey’s increasingly persistent foreign policy has been an important source of EU-Turkey tensions.
These escalated into Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan during a war in Nagarabag last year against Armenia and Ankara’s military support in Libya.
But with agreed ceasefires in those conflicts, the parties are now focusing on UN-led research talks on the divided island of Cyprus scheduled for later this month.
Cyprus has been a thorn in the side of relations since 1974, when Turkey invaded the island’s northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by the then-ruling military junta in Athens aimed at annexing the island to Greece.
