International
Chinese citizens can obtain a two-year visa extension
ISLAMABAD:
The government is considering granting a two-year visa extension to Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.
The government could approve a two-year general extension, a senior government official told The Express Tribune. He said the Interior Ministry has been asked to make an extension case and submit it to the CEC Cabinet Committee.
Another possibility being considered is linking the visa period to the billion-dollar project completion date, which could end the request for an extension request.
Interior Ministry officials said Chinese nationals faced problems after the government began fixing them. Some of the Chinese nationals were coming on business visas but were doing work here, which was in violation of visa policy, they added. This, according to them, created a situation where visa renewals and approvals were made for a short time.
Pakistani authorities also blacklisted some Chinese nationals working on an energy project over what the company described as “visa handling mismanagement,” a January 2021 correspondence between the company and the CEO’s office showed. of Immigration and Passports.
However, in some cases the Pakistani authorities have also granted leave to Chinese nationals who had been stranded in Pakistan after their visas expired. Pakistan allowed exit once, showed Immigration office documents.
In March 2019, Pakistan had revised its overall visa policy, which aimed to facilitate foreigners in obtaining visas on time. The maximum processing time is set from four weeks to six weeks. But the data of some of the Chinese citizens suggest that this policy is not being implemented in letters and spirit.
For example, a Chinese citizen submitted an application for a work visa in November 2019 and he was denied a visa until March 26, 2021 -14 months after the applicant applied for a visa through the Pakistan visa online system.
An Interior Ministry official said the interior minister had directed to further reduce the visa processing time to four weeks and allowed visas to be issued in case the main intelligence agency issues a security clearance.
Over the past two years (March 2019 to 2021), about 297,000 foreigners had applied for Pakistani visas and the immigration office approved approximately 241,100 applications, which is about 81% of the total applications.
During this period, up to 62,000 Chinese citizens applied for visas, including nearly 9,000 applications for extensions, data from the immigration office showed.
However, it was not clear how many of those applications were approved by the Pakistani authorities.
Sources said hundreds of Chinese nationals were either waiting for entry visas or extensions.
Pakistan has been trying to secure a date for the 10th meeting of the Cooperation Committee since October last year, which it believes will show the country’s commitment to CPEC.
A senior government official said it was expected that the KPC meeting could take place before the start of Ramadan. Whenever it takes place, it will be a virtual meeting.
One of the points of discussion for the next JCC will be the maintenance of policy stability, which according to the Chinese authorities was of great importance for the regular implementation, sustainable operation and subsequent cooperation of the CPEC energy projects.
Sources said China did not approve Pakistan’s decision to reopen tariffs and tax structures that had been signed under the energy project agreements. They said China would expect a new commitment to maintain tax and tariff policies for the entire project period.
The government has entered into agreements with Independent Energy Producers to reduce their benefits and monetary tariffs. But China has refused to reopen the CPEC energy deals.
