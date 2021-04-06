Worst Covid Surgery in Southeast Asia Hammers Hospitals Philippines

A worker disinfects a street in Manila. Photography: Ezra Acayan / Getty Images Photography: Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

As hospitals in the Philippine capital reach capacity from a new wave of coronavirus cases, increasingly desperate Filipinos are piling up in oxygen tanks and cheering on unapproved medicines amid fears the health care system could collapse.

Day-to-day infections rose to a record last week in the Southeast Asian country, where one in nearly five Covid-19 tests returns positive and vaccination rates remain its neighbors.

The Philippines is at risk of a “humanitarian crisis that will overwhelm the country and destroy families” if the government does not step up testing, tracking and treatment efforts, said opposition senator Francis Pangilinan in a Declaration of 3 April.

A street in Quiapo district in Manila on March 29th. Photo: Jam Sta Rosa / AFP / Getty Images

The country lags behind its neighbors in vaccines, according to the World Bank, which has administered 0.2 doses per 100 people since mid-March, compared to Indonesia with 2.4 doses and Malaysia with 1.1 doses.

The tightening of hospitals has even hit one of the country’s former presidents.

Former President Joseph Estrada spent the night in an emergency room after being rushed to a hospital in Manila with complications from Covid-19 on March 28, after regular beds were occupied. Estrada was later acceptwas taken to the intensive care unit, where he is in stable condition, his son said.

The others do not arrive at the hospital at all.

“Many have already died inside tents outside hospitals, awaiting death accepttired of ER, in the ambulance while in transit, at home without receiving any medical help, “said Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the political opposition, in a Facebook post last week.

An increase in cases since mid-March prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to visit Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces. in blockage for at least two weeks until April 11th. The Philippines, with 803,398 infections as of April 5, has the most active cases in Southeast Asia. Deaths have risen to 13,435 or about 1.7% of total cases.

President Duterte holds a vial of the Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine in Pasay City, Manila, on February 28th. Photo: Veejay Villafranca / Bloomberg

Duterte, at a press conference on March 29, warned of bleak months ahead. “I’m dealing with the Covid issue,” he said. “It actually takes me most of the time.”

Home service

Unable to admit new patients, some private hospitals are offering home care. Medical City, an 800-bed hospital in Metro Manila, has three to 10-day programs that cost as much as possible 65,000 pesos ($ 1,340) that includes infection control, virtual monitoring, deletion, and blood extraction services. On March 22, the hospital said its Covid-19 emergency room, floors and ICU units arrived full CAPACITy

On social media like Twitter, users are advertising Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic veterinary medicine, as a possible Covid-19 cure. The Philippine Food and Drug Administration is working on a request for the use of Ivermectin in humans, the health department said on April 5th.

Filipinos like Manila resident Jomarlo Moreno have tried to buy oxygen tanks. After a relative with asthma tested positive for the virus and had difficulty breathing but could not be accommodated in a hospital ward, Moreno released 3,500 pesos for the equipment.

“We are lucky to have resources,” he said. “What about the others who do not?”

Nearly 80% of the intensive care capacity in Metro Manila is full, 60% of the fans already in use and 70% of the isolation beds are occupied, according to the health department. The use of health facilities has increased since the agency started reporting the data two weeks ago.

Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire blamed the increase in the spread of the variants. From October to February, less than 3,500 people tested positive every day, but infections climbed to a record 15,298 on April 2nd. The daily number was at 8,355 on April 5 as many labs closed during the Easter break.

At the Philippine Orthopedic Center in Manila, 117 out of 180 employees tested positive last week, forcing it to close its outpatient department serving up to 450 patients a day. The Manila Lung Center in the Philippines, with its 200% emergency room, is not accepting patients in attendance.

The government will transfer patients recovering to isolation facilities and hotels, Vergeire said, and relocate health workers from the provinces with the least infections to Manila.

“It’s not that we are not prepared,” she said Monday. “The increase in the number of cases was something that was not expected. Unfortunately, the variants have spread faster and the growth has been tremendous. ”

– With the help of Clarissa Batino, Ditas B Lopez, Ian C Sayson and Siegfrid Alegado