4 injured, 2 in custody after shooting at O’Chiese First Nation in Alberta

CBC

It’s not just the housing bubble in Toronto and Vancouver in Canada that has come out nationwide

When people describe hot real estate markets, they most likely think of rising prices for condos with the Vancouver skyline. They may also highlight the tender wars for mass mega-mansions in and around Toronto. But they probably do not think about the properties of Barb Armstrong’s quiet bungalow in picturesque Perth Ont., About an hour southwest of Ottawa. However, Armstrong’s four-bedroom, three-bedroom home was embroiled in a bidding war worthy of every major city this month. Sold sold for $ 150,000 above its asking price of $ 529,900 and the offer did not come with any conditions. “It was quite shocking to see that this amount of money was coming our way for sure,” she said. “It was over our reception and we were really devastated.” Armstrong and her husband were lukewarm in sales at first, but a friend of the realtor explained how hot the local real estate market had become, with families from Ottawa and even as far away as Toronto was pulling Perth from its comparative affordability and bucolic lifestyle. “We thought, ‘Well, jeeps, maybe we should go after him now,'” Armstrong said. The couple listed their home in mid-March. Thirty-five views later, they had 11 offers on the table. She says it feels like they won the lottery. LOOK | Barb Armstrong describes the night’s supply wave: Halfway to Vancouver Island, Lars Reese-Hansen is not surprised to hear about buyers doing their best in the market, however they can. He sold his 60s-era family home in the Comox Valley last fall and plans to buy it somewhere else in BC this spring. He is looking to cut something new with less maintenance as he retires, but can find nothing that fits the bill, even though he is throwing a wide net and is willing to compromise. “Most of the places I wanted to look at were sold before I got a foot out the door,” he said. Reese-Hansen recently lined up four newly listed homes to see if he thought he had potential. As he jumped into the car to get off the highway to see them, his realtor called to say they were already gone. Record High Homes The Canadian housing market is really in the money right now, with the national average selling price reaching an all-time high of $ 678,091 in February. That’s more than 25 percent from the same month last year, pre-pandemic. Despite all the controversy, the pandemic seems to have spurred a multitude of purchases by Canadians by spending more time at home than ever before. While there is a perception that high prices are primarily a problem in big cities like Toronto and Vancouver, sales are booming almost everywhere, with bullying offers becoming the norm. Paul Martin, chairman of the Rideau St Lawrence Real Estate Board covering Perth, Ont., Where the Armstrongs live, says the “market just rose” last year. “We have seen our property prices rise close to 50 percent in the area,” he said. About a third of new buyers are from Toronto, he says, despite the region being about three hours from the city. About half are from Ottawa, which is closer, but still up to an hour away. Realtor Paul Martin, who has been selling homes on the Toronto-Ottawa corridor for more than 30 years, says he has never seen anything like what is happening now. (Brian Morris / CBC) One of the main attractions of the area is the extra space for more people thinking they work permanently from home. Supporting this fury are record low interest rates, which are lower than they have ever been, built on the back of the Bank of Canada that lowers its lending rate to virtually zero to stimulate the economy from COVID-19. Pandemic exacerbates previous problems Economist Mike Moffatt, senior director at the Smart Prosperity Institute, an Ottawa-based think tank, says low mortgage rates are essential to what is happening, but they are not the only factor. If it were just cheap lending, markets would have to heat up evenly across the country. But they are not Some smaller cities an hour or so out of the orbit of large urban centers are doing better in real estate than some large cities. Although he lives in Ottawa, Moffatt hails from Ontario in the southwest and he says affordability issues were a problem there even before the pandemic because of supply and demand issues. The population of the area is growing mainly by young immigrants and foreign students, and now the low rates of the pandemic era have poured gasoline on those fires. “Places for a villa southwest of Ontario Woodstock, Ingersoll, Tillsonburg they are the places that see big price increases,” he said. Numbers again. According to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, prices in Owen Sound have risen 29 percent year-on-year through February 2021. They have risen 39 percent in Tillsonburg, 36 percent in Woodstock and 26 percent in Guelph. All of those markets performed better than the Greater Toronto Area, where the CREA House Price Index rose by about 14 percent over the same time frame. “It is driven by that union of white-collar professionals who have a lot of money now and low interest rates globally.” LOOK | Mike Moffatt explains why a hot housing market is bad for the economy: Buyers in small towns are finding themselves priced outside their markets because local wages can not compete with the purchasing power of out-of-town residents. “We will have a lot of political and economic problems if we value a whole generation of young families from owning a home,” Moffatt said. Back in BC, the frenzy is so great that some people are looking to buy without ever stepping into their new homes. This is what happened to Ean Jackson and his wife Sibylle Tinsel. They were recently selling their home in Vancouver and were looking to downsize somewhere further away. The couple settled in the small community of the Powell River, BC, about 100 miles off the coast. They have friends in the area, so it was always a long-term plan, but selling them at home increased their timeline. There were few homes available when they started searching, and what was there was hard to see given the limitations of the pandemic. “We could not get up there in time to even see the place,” Jackson said in an interview. So they did what millions of Canadians did while shopping for consumer goods this year made online purchases and hoped for the best. Vancouverites Ean Jackson and Sibylle Tinsel recently sold their home and hoped to shrink to a smaller town, but were surprised by the lack of inventory and pricing in a hot market. (Mike Zimmer / CBC) Their realtor was able to give them a glimpse of the inside and the outside through the video, and they liked what they saw enough to make an offer. Although they are excited about this new chapter, “everyone feels very difficult,” Jackson said. “It feels really weird. And we look at each other at dinner time almost every night and we say, ‘Did we do the right thing?’ Were we removed? Or will it work? “Ultimately Jackson says he knows the answer to this last question is yes because they love what the area has to offer, but he feels for the new young families trying to buy at current levels.” for three or four years, get the price you think, and then the house just doubled, “he said.” However I can not see this stable. It has to end somewhere. “