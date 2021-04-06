Andhra CM Jagan’s mother, Vijayamma enters media sector to target family





Vijayamma also named media outlets, which she said were affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and were targeted by her family.

The mother of Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Vijaya has attacked a section of the media in an open letter claiming their family’s targeting and “endless production of lies over the years”, especially in relation to her brother-in-law her YS Vivekananda Murder of Reddy. “I am writing this letter after noticing that the yellow media has targeted our family with some statements and criticisms for the last three days. I am writing this as a response to people like the wife of YSR (YS Rajasekhara Reddy), said Vijaya, popularly known as Vijayamma, in the five-page open letter. Ever since former Andhra Pradesh YS Prime Minister Rajasekhara Reddy died in 2009, Vijayamma said their family had become a target for several people, and everyone in the state with a basic understanding of politics knew the reasons. She claimed that whenever it became clear that the strength of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu could not be revived by the masses, TDP-listed media houses such as Eenadu / ETV, Andhrajyothi / ABN and TV5 began publishing reports and stories against her family. “Everyone knows that (Jana Sena boss) Pawan Kalyan has also started targeting our family since (the last seven years),” Vijayamma said. She said that although these media outlets were claiming to be spreading lies, people never took them into account. She added that it was clear from the stunning public response YS Rajasekhara Reddy received and that Jagan Mohan Reddy is now receiving. She also cited how her son triumphed in recent local and urban local body polls. “Because it is impossible to convince people in favor of the TDP, Radhakrishna and Andhrajyothi are aiming for our family to reduce us to its weekly columns. After seeing his writings, I wonder if he is a journalist,” she asked. Referring to the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, Vijayamma said that all members of her family, including her daughter Sharmila and son want the truth to come to light in this case. She claimed media houses were distorting comments made by Vivekananda Reddys daughter Sunita in an attempt to portray that there was a rift within the family. “This assassination happened when Chandrababu was CM in March 2019 and he remained so for another two months. There are suspicions about his minister Adinarayana Reddy about this assassination, who left the party and is now in the BJP,” he claimed. she. Read: The family of CM Jagan’s uncle who was found dead 2 years ago is asking the activist for help YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita Reddy had recently expressed concern about the delay in the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the murder of her father. Claiming it was a political assassination, she recently visited the CBI headquarters in New Delhi to inquire about the delay in the investigation by the central agency. Later, speaking to reporters, she reiterated that she has suspicions about some of her family members. She said that although more than two years have passed since the murder, those involved have not been arrested. She also stated that YS Rajasekhara daughter Reddy YS Sharmila provided her for support. Sunita also pointed out that she provided the list of persons she suspects along with the request submitted to the Supreme Court. The names on the list include her cousin and MP Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy and former Minister Adinarayana Reddy. (With IANS and PTI entries)

