International
News of Leong Sze Hian’s extensive funding success to repay PM Lee’s defamation claims made global headlines
It was reported on Monday (April 5th) that Singapore mainstream media has remained largely silent on the success of Leong Sze Hians crowd funding to raise the full damages awarded by the Singapore Supreme Court to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for just 11 days.
Instead of publishing the news in its main newspapers, SPH has chosen to post the news on its AsiaOne internet platform (‘Singaporean blogger pays $ 99,000 to pay PM’s damages in defamation case‘).
Mr Leong, a financial adviser and blogger, began his bid to fund the crowd on March 25 after the Supreme Court ordered a sum of $ 133,000 S to be paid to Prime Minister Lee for defamation suit filed against him by the Prime Minister Lee.
He was able to raise the amount, thanks to public support. However, he would still have to pay for the various costs arising from the legal cost and court fees.
While local media in Singapore are reluctant to publish the news of Mr. Leong’s success in raising $ 133,000 S from the Singaporean public much, he has been taken by the media worldwide:
- Bloomberg – Singapore blogger Crowdfunds $ 100,000 to pay the prime minister’s ransom
- The Star, Malaysia – Singaporean blogger pays US $ 99,000 to pay PM’s damages in defamation case
- Reuters – Singaporean blogger pays $ 99,000 to pay PM’s damages in defamation case
- Asia Times, HK – Singaporeans standing on Lees slander law
- South China Morning Post, HK – Opposition politician in Singapore orders Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to pay $ 99,000 in defamation case
- Le Figaro, France – Singapore: a blogger collects 84,000 euros in compensation owed to the Prime Minister through a pot (Singapore: a blogger collects 84,000 euros in compensation owed to the Prime Minister)
- Yahoo! – Singapore blogger crowd fund pays $ 133,000 S to pay PM’s ransom
- Jakarta Post, Indonesia – Blogger from Singapore pays $ 100,000 to pay damages for defamation
- Overview Pune, India – Sued by the Prime Minister of Singapore, the blogger collects $ 1L online to pay damages
- The Tribune, India – Singaporean blogger pays $ 99,000 to pay PM’s damages in defamation case
- Indian Express i Ri, India – Singaporean blogger pays $ 100,000 to pay defamation damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
- Bangkok Post, Thailand – The Singaporean blogger ordered to pay B3.1 million for defaming the Prime Minister
- Barron, SH.BA – Singapore blogger Crowdfunds $ 100,000 to pay defamation damages to PM
- KELO Newstalk, SH.BA – Singaporean blogger pays $ 99,000 to pay PM’s damages in defamation case
- US News – Singapore blogger Crowdfunds $ 99,000 to pay prime minister damages in defamation case
- Express Tribune, Pakistan – Singaporean blogger pays $ 99,000 to pay PM’s damages in defamation case
- Wion News, India – Blogger from Singapore pays $ 133,000 SUR for PM Loongs’s reward
- NDTV, India – “We hit 133k”: Indicted by Singapore Prime Minister Blogger Crowdfunds to pay damages
- Dubai Eye, United Arab Emirates – SINGAPORE BLOGGER CROWDFUNDS $ 99,000 to pay PM’s damages in defamation case
- British Herald, United Kingdom – Singaporean blogger starts funding $ 99,000 to pay PM’s damages over defamation case
Moreover, it is worth noting that the international news agency Bloomberg said in its article that it has reached out to Prime Minister Lee but “the Office of the Prime Minister declined to comment.”
