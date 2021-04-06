The transportation sector sees the resurgence of the Qingming Festival





A new type of Fuxing high-speed train with WiFi connection starts operating in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China’s transportation sector witnessed a comeback during the three-day Tomb Clearance Day holiday due to effective epidemic prevention and control measures across the country and the growing number of people receiving vaccines. Tomb Clearance Day, also known as the Qingming Festival, fell on Sunday this year. Traditionally, it is the time when Chinese people commemorate the dead. It was also the first national holiday since the Spring Festival, when people were encouraged to stand firm because of COVID-19 epidemic control measures. A total of 144.5 million passenger trips were expected to be made from Saturday to Monday, an increase of 142.4 per cent over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Transport. The civil aviation sector is expected to handle 4.33 million passengers, a significant increase of 256.4 percent year on year and a decrease of 10.7 percent over the same period in 2019. On Saturday, the first day of the three-day holiday, more than 51 million passenger trips were made, a 157 per cent increase over the same period in 2020 and a 3.04 drop compared to 2019, according to the ministry. Among those trips, 14.64 million were made by rail, a new daily peak for rail travel this year, while 34.08 million trips were made by road, 1.51 million by air and 1.21 million by water. To respond to the growing demand for travel, transport regulators have regulated more targeted services. In Beijing, more subway services were arranged in cemetery areas. In southern China, more ferries were planned from Xuwen county, Guangdong province, to Haikou, Hainan province, to cross the Qiongzhou Strait, from 152 to 182 trips a day, according to the ministry. According to China State Railway Group, the national railway operator, more train trips were planned during the holidays. A total of 10,046 trains were scheduled daily from Friday to Monday, an increase of 10.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Since March 16, people have been able to travel to low-risk areas showing their healthy green code without requiring nucleic acid test results. Demand for travel services has grown due to a combination of easing strict epidemic control measures and a strong desire among the public to enjoy spring. On social media, people shared photos of transportation hubs, such as train stations and airports, comparing their emptiness during Spring with crowds during the Tomb Day celebration.

