PNP to investigate the death of the curfew in Cavite DILG

MANILA, Philippines The Department of Home Affairs and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the Philippine National Police to conduct a “thorough” investigation into the reported death of a male police offender in Cavite.

According to DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, DILG officer in charge Bernardo Florece ordered the investigation following reports that victim Darren Pearedondo died after it was alleged that he was forced to do a body pumping exercise 300 times as punishment for violating quarantine protocols.

All police officers who will be proven to have broken the law will be prosecuted and punished with appropriate criminal penalties, Malaya said in a message to INQUIRER.net.

According to reports, Pearedondo only went out to buy mineral water but was arrested and taken to the Trias General Police Station last Thursday, April 1st.

Pearedondo then started having seizures on Saturday, April 3rd and died at the hospital the same day.

But General Trias police chief Lt. Col. Mario Celero previously denied the involvement of her local police in the incident.

“After our investigation, we found out that a Darren Pearedondo was arrested not by police but by barangay tanod [watchmen] at Barangay Tejero on Thursday evening, Celero was quoted in a report saying.

Cavite Province is currently under the strictest community quarantine status along with Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal among the increased cases of COVID-19 in the areas mentioned.

Cavite Police Chief Colonel Marlon Santos said that as of April 5, 1,409 violators of the COVID-19 protocol have already been caught in the province.

