Nitish Kumar vows not to spare anyone in the Madhubani killings as criticism grows

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has promised swift action against those responsible for the killing of five people in Madhubani in Holi after his government was criticized for its rule of law. I assure the people of the state that whoever is guilty will not be spared, Kumar said while speaking to reporters at the office of Janata Dal United (JD-U), where he also met party workers. The assassinations allegedly occurred over a dispute to control fishing in local ponds. A group of 35 people were reported to have opened fire on rivals, mostly from one family, on Holi day. In addition to the three brothers, a sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF), who had returned home on leave, was killed. The mafia-style execution in broad daylight also drew sharp reactions from BJP leaders, including ministers in the Kumars cabinet, with a leader calling it a massacre and claiming police laziness would be blamed for allowing the brawl. CM said he had been informed more than five times, including twice on Monday, about the investigation into the case, by the Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal. Nitish Kumar added that the investigation will be accelerated and the perpetrators will go through a speedy trial once arrested. Kumar said the opposition remarks against him and his government were made for the sake of publicity. Those who want advertising start talking against me. They do not have any jobs, he said, adding that people were aware of the work done by his government. On Monday evening, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote on Twitter to accuse Nitish Kumar of showing no sympathy for the victims and announced he would visit the victims’ family on Tuesday. Tomorrow I will visit the victims of the Madhubani massacre. Forget meeting the victims of this massacre, Nitish ji has not even consoled the killings so far. The arrest of any known criminal was also not made after the killings were carried out under the protection of the MLA and its government, Tejashwi wrote on Twitter. Darbhanga Police Inspector General (IGP) Ajitabh Kumar told HT that the killings in Madhubani were part of a struggle for supremacy between the two groups. A case has been filed against 35 persons and dozens of unidentified defendants. Eleven of the named defendants have been arrested and jailed, while the administration has attached the properties of the two main accused Prvin Jha and Navin Jha, who are still on the run, IG said, adding that notice announcements have been placed in the homes of 10 -accused in the case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Madhubani (PS) Police Supervisor Dr Satya Prakash has been constituted to arrest all the accused.

